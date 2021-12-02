2 Lawrence Co. bridges recommended for repairs or replacement

DEADWOOD — Brosz Engineering has completed the Lawrence County bridge inspections for 2021 and shared the results with the Lawrence County Commission Nov. 23.
Lawrence County Highway Superintendent Allan Bonnema said the report presentation from Brosz is a relatively new state DOT requirement.
“Last year was the first year that bridge inspectors were asked to come before the county commissioners to file or give you a report in person as to what the findings were, dealing mostly with the critical structures in the significant findings overview,” Bonnema said.
Principal Engineer for Brosz, Doug Wessel, was on hand to present the report, with one bridge recommended for replacement and one recommended for repairs to increase the load limit.
The bridge, a 40.5-foot single span, located at the intersection of Christensen Drive and Maitland Road over False Bottom Creek was recommended for replacement, the Lawrence County Bridge Inspections 2021 Summary Report reading: “Replace bridge. Too many items to repair for rehabilitation to be a viable option. Consider replacing soon. As structure continues to deteriorate, expect the bridge load ratings to be decreased until such time that closure is required. If bridge replacement is not an option, replace deck units 3, 4, and 6 at a minimum and consider replacing all of them. Replace abutment backwall pile caps and paint. Repair/repaint abutment piles.”
It was also recommended to install missing rail post at the southwest corner of the bridge.
“Right now, the current posting for a single unit is 18 (tons), for combination vehicles 30 (tons). That’s 75% of legal loads and basically, that was due to the overall condition of the bridge,” Wessel said. “You can see that this structure has got some severe corrosion.”
Wessel said the bridge’s south railing has been impacted by vehicles on both ends.
“The impact on the southwest corner resulted in the railing post getting completely knocked off and is missing. The impact at the southeast corner resulted in a pretty large spall occurring … the overall condition of this structure is not the best. That’s why we reduced the load down to 18/30.”
This bridge has also been placed on a 12-month inspection cycle, due to its deteriorated condition.
“This structure has also been awarded a 2021 BIG preliminary engineering grant, which is the hydraulics. That’s the first step to get this structure replaced,” Wessel said, adding Brosz is currently working on the hydraulics. The next step in the replacement process would be to apply for grant money for the bridge replacement.
A 66-foot box beam bridge constructed in 1975 and located 1.3 miles north and 2.5 miles west of Nemo on the Nemo Road across Box Elder Creek, the west end of the three bridges located in this vicinity, was recommended for significant repairs.
“This structure is actually not load restricted, but due to the condition of the south exterior box beam, we actually decided we’ve got to keep loads off of that box beam because it is in very, very poor condition,” Wissel said. “The county was contacted and we came out and put traffic cones along there, so basically you’re closing off that two-foot shoulder to try to keep the traffic off of that.”
Bonnema said it is a challenge to keep traffic off that portion of the bridge.
The report reads: “Replace severely deteriorated prestressed concrete box beam No. 10 and keep that portion of the bridge closed until this deck unit is replaced. Replace deteriorated prestressed concrete box beam No. 1. Remove asphalt surfacing from the deck. Evaluate condition of the remaining prestressed concrete box beams. Repair if possible and seal or replace if necessary. Exterior beams may require replacement if there are no viable repair options.”
Wissel said due to the significant amount of deterioration this bridge has also been placed on a 12-month inspection cycle.
“The amount of deterioration that is evident on there … this isn’t so-called ‘fixable’ any more. You need to pursue a replacement grant on that,” Wissel said.
Lawrence County Commissioner Randy Deibert asked if repairs to the bridge were emergent in the eyes of any funding agencies.
Wessel said no, because it is still operational.
“We’ve had to close off a part of it now. It’s still legal loads. I guess you could still say it’s functional. But it’s not gonna’ last very long,” he added.
Commissioners discussed paying for a hydraulic study on the bridge, estimated to be between $60,00 and $70,000 and then pursue a BIG construction grant in 2023.
Bonnema said the Nemo Road bridge is part of a state preservation grant submission in April that was turned down and replacement recommended.
“We tried the rehab avenue and that didn’t get us anywhere,” Bonnema said.
Wessel said he thinks the new state DOT requirement is a good thing.
“We can come here. We can talk to you guys directly. You can ask us questions directly,” Wessel said.
