DEADWOOD — Two people, separate from a ring of six who were indicted earlier this year for allegedly taking advantage of a deficiency in the Global Payment machine at the Gold Dust Casino in November 2021 have been indicted on similar charges, according to Lawrence County States Attorney John Fitzgerald.
“They are charged with a similar type of act that the other group is charged with, although they are not connected to each other,” Fitzgerald said.
Tewodros Alemayehu Abebe, 30, of Rapid City and Shayla Lorraine Houchin, 23, were co-indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury June 22 and charged with grand theft, value more than $5,000, but less than $100,000, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Abebe pleaded not guilty to the charges Nov. 10 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County courthouse and is free on $1,000 cash or surety. He is due back in court Dec. 15.
An arrest warrant for Houchin filed on June 23, following the indictment, has not yet been returned, so her case has not yet been scheduled for arraignment.
Fitzgerald explained previously that the defendants in the case allegedly learned of a glitch in the Global Payment kiosk machine at the Gold Dust Casino and were reportedly able to withdraw money from Gold Dust Casino without any deductions occurring on their credit cards or debit cards.
