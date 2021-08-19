2 convicted of sex crimes from Rally sting

RAPID CITY — Two men were sentenced to federal prison following their conviction stemming from a sting during the Sturgis motorcycle Rally.
Phoenix man sentenced to prison for sex crimes
A Phoenix, Ariz., man convicted of attempted commercial sex trafficking of a minor and attempted enticement of a minor using the internet was sentenced July 8, by Judge Jeffrey L. Viken, U.S. District Court.
Carlocito Slim, 35, was sentenced to two, 10-year terms in federal prison, to run concurrently. Slim was also sentenced to two five-year terms of supervised release, to run concurrently, and was ordered to pay a total of $200 in special assessments to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
Slim was arrested and federally indicted as a result of an undercover sex trafficking operation conducted during the 2017 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, targeting internet predators. Following multiple text messages with a person Slim believed to be a pimp for a 15 year-old prostitute, but who was in fact an undercover agent, he proceeded to negotiate the time and place he would meet the minor to engage in unlawful sex acts. When Slim went to the pre-determined location to meet the minor’s pimp, he was instead met by law enforcement agents and placed under arrest. Slim was found guilty following a two-day federal court trial on March 10.
This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
RC man sentenced for attempted possession of child porn
A Rapid City, man convicted of attempted possession of child pornography was sentenced on July 20, 21, by Judge Jeffrey L. Viken, U.S. District Court.
Darren Harrison, 26, was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Harrison was also ordered to pay a total of $100 in special assessments to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
Harrison was arrested and federally indicted as a result of an undercover sex trafficking operation conducted during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, targeting online predators. Following multiple online communications with a person Harrison believed to be a 15-year-old girl, but who was in fact an undercover agent, he proceeded to negotiate the time and place he would meet the minor to engage in unlawful sex acts. When Harrison went to the pre-determined location to meet the minor, he was instead met by law enforcement agents and placed under arrest.
