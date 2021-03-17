$2.4 million back on track

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Belle Fourche City Council Monday approved the disbursement of $120,000 to the Belle Fourche Development Corporation (BFDC) after a short standoff between the parties related to a multi-million-dollar federal grant to improve the rail connected to the Belle Fourche Industrial & Rail Park.
The city council first discussed the grant during the Sept. 2, 2020, budget meeting when BFDC approached the city for assistance related to a hefty opportunity to further develop the community’s rail capabilities.
Federal Railroad Administration and South Dakota Department of Transportation grant funds have been awarded to construct a $2.4 million rail project at the park. BFDC sought the out the grant, an 80/20 match, which required $480,000, or 20%, for the local match.
The organization secured an additional state grant which would finance 50% of the local match, leaving $240,000 remaining. During budget discussions in 2020, BFDC approached and received approval from both the Belle Fourche City Council and the Butte County Commission to allocated $120,000 each to fulfill the remaining funds needed.
During the 2020 discussions, Councilman Travis Martin explained BFDC’s intent for the request.
“The only people that expressed interest in that rail siding spot at this point need larger capacity than it can currently provide,” he said. “So, without that getting built, it’s going to continue to sit empty.”
At that time, Martin said he’d spoken with Hollie Stalder, BFDC executive director, related to some type of financial assurances that could be offered to the city for continuing to finance improvements on the site.
“And the city’s been chipping in for quite a while,” Martin said. “We want to be careful we’re not just throwing good money after bad to get it up and running. I would like to see us be able to negotiate a repayment … that we could recoup that investment at some point.”
Martin said that Stalder was amenable to the idea of negotiation. Martin acknowledged that because the rail spur, which is the focus of the grant, is owned by the Butte County Rail Authority, and the repayment discussed specifically related to the industrial park, owned by BFDC, an agreement may need to be reached between all three entities.
Councilmen Randy Schmidt and James Ager agreed and voiced their concerns.
Schmidt said that should the rail authority eventually sell the rail spur, he would prefer that the city had some protections in place to safeguard, and potentially recoup its investment.
Although Ager said that he feels the investments made at the industrial and rail park by the city have been “good,” he said that before he agrees to vote in approval of giving more funding to BFDC, he wanted a more robust repayment plan in writing.
Later, the council approved building the $120,000 into the 2021 budget, with the understanding that the two entities would meet and discuss a possible renegotiation of the agreement.
Six months later
Fast forward six months, on the city council’s March 1 agenda, BFDC requested the disbursement of the $120,000 rail park local match as previously approved within this year’s city budget.
Councilmembers Annie Reich and Vern Hintz initially moved to approve the expenditure, but further conversation pushed the approval off track. Ager asked that the issue be tabled until a revised agreement between the city and BFDC could be reached.
“Which is what we discussed back in September,” he said. “We all agreed … to budget the total amount (requested). I also remember that we all agreed that it would be contingent upon a revised agreement between the city and Belle Fourche Development Corp. Until we have that, I’m going to be a ‘no’ vote.”
“The way I remember it was (that) we were just looking for a faster path to pay back the taxpayers,” Ager said, adding that local taxpayer investment into the industrial rail park has been significant.
Councilmembers Monte Talkington, LuAnn Trudo, Bob Somervold, and Hintz agreed with Ager’s recollection of the budget discussions.
“That agreement was last revised in 2014. … I don’t think it’s unreasonable to ask for a revision to an agreement that’s seven years old,” Ager said. “I think it’s a simple thing. I don’t think we need to change the entire document. I just think that we need to put some policy in place to make sure that we’ve got a faster, expedited way to pay back the taxpayers.”
After concern about a potential 4-4-split vote, Ager urged the council to table the issue until the Monday meeting to allow for another conference between the city and BFDC in the hopes of reaching a mutually beneficial agreement.
The history
In 2008, the property which now houses the Belle Fourche Industrial & Rail Park was purchased by BFDC for $496,320 from private individuals. At that time, the property was an undeveloped field, purchased to be used for economic development purposes.
The track was designed for businesses within the approximately 79-acre industrial park to load and unload product for shipment on rail. The RCP&E (Rapid City, Pierre and Eastern Railroad) line spans the length of the state from Belle Fourche to Minnesota.
At the time of its October 2016 opening, the rail yard was slated as the first transload facility to serve industry and commerce in the Northern Hills area and one of only two business sites in the state of South Dakota that is certified business ready with rail capabilities.
According to state law, development corporations are exempt from property taxation up to $100,000. Because the aforementioned purchase price exceeded the standard by more than four times, the city and BFDC reached an agreement.
On Nov. 4, 2008, four months after the land was purchased, and in the name of economic development, BFDC and the city conveyed the property, essentially declaring the city the deedholder of the property for tax purposes.
In 2012, the city bonded $4.5 million to finance infrastructure projects such as water and utilities at the industrial and rail park. Additionally, the bond financed the construction of the rail siding. Also invested into the project were grants and gas and electric credits.
A municipal bond is a debt security issued by a state, municipality, or county to finance its capital expenditures.
Then, in 2020, the city refinanced the 2012 bond and combined it with its city hall bond to procure a better interest rate.
According to Breanna Schaefer, the city finance officer, prior to the refinancing, the city was set to pay approximately $305,000 per year through 2032 for the debt service on the 2012 bond. Currently, Schaeffer said the city pays $420,000 per year for the combined rail park and city hall bond.
The municipal bond is funded by tax revenue collected from the second penny fund, also known as the capital outlay fund.
The agreement in question, last amended July 21, 2014, is between the city and BFDC, and specifically relates to the industrial park.
According to that agreement, BFDC is entitled to any proceeds from the sale of any lot, tract, part, or parcel of the property until it recaptures the nearly $500,000 original purchase price. Stalder told the Pioneer that BFDC still has somewhere in the ballpark of low $300,000s to collect on that debt before meeting that threshold.
After that, the agreement states, the net proceeds from the sale of any remaining piece of property shall be shared and split 50/50 between BFDC and the city. Additionally, the contract states that the amended agreement, reached in 2014, shall remain in effect until all of the subject property is reconveyed from the city to BFDC and sold to a third party.
Back to the table
On Monday, the council further discussed the issue. Ager continued to hold firm on his position, saying he felt obligated to the taxpayers. He added that in his time on the council since 2015, he’s witnessed or been part of a number of contract negotiations between the city and other organizations.
“So, it’s not uncommon, and it certainly isn’t unreasonable to ask organizations to come to the table and revisit a contract that they have with the city,” said Ager, who is also a Butte County Commissioner and voted against the allocation at the county level.
He also said he felt that the disbursement of the funds to BFDC was essential as well.
“I think it’s important that they get that money, I’ve said that the whole time,” he said. “None of us want to see that fail up there, we’ve got too much money into it at this point.”
Ager asked for a progress report related to the meeting between Landphere, Martin, and BFDC following the March 1 discussion.
Martin said BFDC was asked if they would be willing to accelerate the repayment process, but “They didn’t really see a need to renegotiate that contract …”
Especially in light of the fact that a few years ago, Martin said BFDC renegotiated the contract from its original 80/20 BFDC, city split, to the current 50/50 spilt arrangement.
Ager asked the BFDC board members in the audience Monday if any of them were willing to consider discussing speedier repayment terms which could be added to the contract.
One of those board members, Wendy Bowers, responded, clarifying that the city would not be giving BFDC the money. Rather, BFDC sought the $2.4 million grant, and is merely a conduit connecting the grant with the rail authority for the betterment of the property.
“Those improvements ultimately do not belong to us,” she said. “We have put in so much money to that rail that we will never recoup if it’s sold.”
Bowers said that there are numerous reasons the BFDC board feels the agreement is fair in its current form.
“I don’t understand why you’re holding hostage funding for something that betters the entire community in order to get back something that we’re talking about money that initially belonged to the development corporation,” she said. “In addition to the fact that the sole purpose of the development corporation is the betterment of Belle Fourche … to drive growth, bring taxpayer money back, increase the tax base.”
“I don’t understand this issue with putting in the money to continue to develop a piece of land that ultimately is controlled by the city and the county,” Bowers said, adding that the corporation needs to recoup its investment in the property so that it can continue to drive growth and reinvest it in the community.
Ager said his vote would continue to be against the allocation, not because he doesn’t agree with BFDC or that the organization shouldn’t have the money, but because they are not willing to negotiate with the taxpayers in mind.
Schmidt agreed that contracts of this nature should be looked at periodically to ensure it continues to reflect what is in the best interest of the taxpayers.
Stalder spoke to the council Monday.
Currently, she said the rail siding can accommodate 27 rail cars. The project would triple the site’s capabilities to house up to 90 cars. Stalder said the project was designed to be constructed on the Butte County Railroad Authority’s 8.76-acres of land that BFDC donated to the organization in 2016.
The project includes the expansion of the existing track, which is about 2,660 track feet, and the pad that accompanies it, adding almost 4,000 additional track feet, an offloading pad, safety lighting, and flexibility offered with the addition of four rail switches.
“Once this project is completed on the rail authority property, the rail authority also retains ownership of the constructed rail project,” Stalder said. “So, this stays with the rail authority.”
The Butte County Rail Authority is comprised of two members appointed by the city, two appointed by Butte County, and one at-large member agreed upon by both entities.
After BFDC sought the grant funds, Stalder said the organization approached the city and the county to assist with the $240,000 local match. Funds were budgeted by each entity, and Stalder said Butte County had already paid their portion.
“This is an incredible opportunity to further develop this Belle Fourche asset, which will create more jobs and develop more business looking to utilize the rail both in our community and outside,” she said.
Martin explained that he was initially interested in the renegotiation of the agreement following the budget discussions. However, he said after the meeting between the city and BFDC last fall, he received a full history and understanding about the issue.
“It became clear to me that we were talking about apples and oranges,” he said. “At that point, it became very clear to me we were holding hostage funds from one entity for the renegotiation of a contract from a completely separate party.”
Martin questioned the ethics of the contingency.
“Ethically, how does that work?” he asked. “I have no idea how we could possibly do that. It seems so outside of reality to me that we would strongarm an entity … that does nothing but promote the city.”
From a business standpoint, Martin said chipping in $120,000 toward a $2.4 million project on land that the city and the county control is a decidedly smart move.
“I’ll take that deal all day long,” he said.
“We are yanking the rug out from under them,” Martin said, adding that withholding the funds could be detrimental for BFDC every time the organization seeks grants in the future, and the business owners considering making Belle Fourche the new home for their business. “We’re about to become the poster child of cutting our nose off to spite our face. This will be a missed opportunity for years to come. … It doesn’t make any business sense; it doesn’t make any moral sense.”
Trudo said that all of this could have been avoided had the outcome of the meeting between the two parties following budget season been brought before the entire council for discussion. Then, at that time, the council could have decided which way to go and whether another meeting between the parties was necessary.
But she said revisiting the topic six months later when the organization requested the budgeted funds was not an efficient way to handle the matter.
“We could have worked as a team; this could have been handled,” she said. “So, just for the purpose of the way this whole thing was handled, I’m still going to vote ‘no.’”
After many hours of discussion between the two parties and during council and committee meetings, Landphere halted the conversation and asked for an immediate vote. The ensuing vote yielded a 6/3 split, with Ager, Talkington, and Trudo voting in opposition. However, the motion passed, giving the city finance office permission to expend the funds to BFDC for the project.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.