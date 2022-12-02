Nineteen students were inducted into the Spearfish High School National Honor Society Tuesday. New members include: (front) Rudy Isburg, Hanna Bjorkman, Tarynn Ball, and Grace Ligtenberg (middle row) Joselyn Vifquain, Madeline Cross, Maria Eisenbraun, Alexis Grismer, Claire Larson, Sofie Guthmiller, and Katie Mondloch (back row) Anissa Pietzyk, Sadie Ellingsen, Will Scharf, Cassidy Ewing, Ava Iszler, Ella Iszler, Brylee Grubb, and Claire Nida. Courtesy photo
SPEARFISH — Spearfish High School’s annual induction ceremony for the National Honor Society took place on Tuesday. A total of 19 students were inducted into the school’s chapter, which now numbers 33 total members. NHS President Lars Knudson and Vice President Elizabeth VanOsdol emceed the ceremony.
To be eligible for membership consideration, students must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.55. Additionally, candidates must meet high standards of service, leadership, and character.
Juniors and seniors are selected for membership though an application process and screened by a faculty council consisting of five members of the faculty appointed by the principal.
As members of NHS, these students will now engage in a number of individual and chapter service projects. Already this fall NHS members have volunteered at the elementary school libraries and plan to volunteer at the Holiday Market; an in-school store where students can shop for gifts.
“National Honor Society members represent the best of Spearfish High School. This is not an easy organization to join due to the combination of high standards to meet. Once members, students serve as leaders in our school and must volunteer eight hours of community service each semester,” said Danielle Ligtenberg, adviser of the program in Spearfish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.