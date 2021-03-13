17th Annual Lego Contest to be held Friday

LEAD — There are so many different creations to be made with a set of Legos, and on Friday, the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center invites everyone to showcase their building talents with the 17th Annual Free Lego Contest.
The event will be held in the Lead-Deadwood High School Gym 1, with registration starting at 6 p.m. Judging for six age categories will begin at 6:30, with awards presented to the top three winners in each category. Participation gifts will also be presented.
Categories include pre-K, Grades 1 and 2, grades 3 and 4, grades 5 and 6, grades 7 and 8, and high school/adults.
Karen Everett, director of the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center, said the Lego contest has grown in popularity over the years, and it has become a favorite event among all ages. Every year has drawn at least 60 participants. Based on social media activity surrounding the event last year, Everett said the Lego contest was poised to host its largest crowd in history, before organizers were forced to cancel it due to COVID-19 concerns.
But this year, Everett said she hopes those same expected crowds come back.
The rules of the contest are simple, as participants are required to create an original Lego sculpture at home and bring it in to be judged. No Lego kits are allowed for the contest. Participants will be judged on their imagination and creativity.
“The judges interview each child and they tell them what their creation is,” Everett said. “Sometimes it looks very simple, but by the time the child gets done telling you what each thing is, you think that’s actually a great piece of engineering. The child description can be a huge part of what the judges go by.”
This year’s event will be held in conjunction with the Lead-Deadwood High School STEAMFair, which will feature booths of science experiments and projects presented by high school science students.
“It’s a perfect match,” Everett said of the arts center’s third year collaborating with the STEAMFair event. “The judging takes awhile, so it’s really nice to have other activities for the kids to check out while we’re waiting for the judges to interview all of the kids.”
Everett went on to explain that the Lego contest is a great activity for STEAM, an acronym that stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.
“It’s a perfect example of STEAM because it combines all of them into one activity,” she said. “There is a lot of engineering going on. There is a lot of technology and the creativity is the art portion of it. The Lego contest fits every aspect of the STEAM movement.”
CAI Construction has sponsored the Lego contest since its inception, and company spokeswoman Natasha Fuller said it’s a great way to showcase arts and culture in the community, as people from every age group bring in their creations.
“It’s a great collaboration and one thing we’ve really enjoyed about it is bringing in parents and families with students from preschool all the way through high school,” Fuller said. “Instead of someone just bringing their 8-year-old, you have parents walking through and looking at their high school students’ science fair projects and many of them participate in the Lego contest as well.”
