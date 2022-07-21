$17M in federal funds used for GF&P water, sewer projects

LEAD — About $17 million in American Rescue Plan dollars will be used to update water and sewer systems across the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks properties.
Adam Kulesa, planning and development administrator for the game, fish and parks told the commission that the money is part of the $975 million in American Rescue Plan dollars allocated to South Dakota for drinking water and sewer projects. Most of those funds, he said, are going to local rural water and municipality infrastructure projects. But between all the state agencies, the Department of Game, Fish and Parks, along with the Board of Regents, received the largest chunk of funding. The department has about 55 projects that are eligible for the federal dollars. Most of the projects, Kulesa said, are for updating aging water and sewer lines, as well as replacing sewer drain fields, dump stations, lagoon systems and lift stations.
The number of projects that get done depends on the bids that come in. Kulesa told the commission the department plans to have all projects bid out by 2024, so the work can be completed by 2026.
Tom Kirschenmann, director of the wildlife division told the commission that the department is targeting “big ticket” projects with the federal funds, in an effort to stretch game, fish and parks budget dollars further.
“When you look at that list there are several of them that are several million,” Kirschenmann said. “Those big ticket items are very tough to swallow. We’re still trying to understand what these numbers are going to look like from a contractor standpoint. Our priority should be picking off those bigger ticket items so we can incorporate those smaller items into our capital development budget.”
Kulesa said the federal funds will allow the department to complete large projects that would ordinarily have to be phased out over time due to budget constraints. During some projects, he said the department may have to direct campers to another facility as crews work to complete infrastructure work.
“We know that we have a busy summer season, and most of the time construction season overlaps that summer season,” he said. “We try to limit that as best we can. Sometimes that means if we are remodeling, we may have to direct some people to another facility. It’s not convenient, but there are still facilities there to use. We try to time these things so we are outside of our busiest seasons.”
