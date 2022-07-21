$17M in federal funds used for GF&P water, sewer projects

LEAD — About $17 million in American Rescue Plan dollars will be used to update water and sewer systems across the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks properties.

Adam Kulesa, planning and development administrator for the game, fish and parks told the commission that the money is part of the $975 million in American Rescue Plan dollars allocated to South Dakota for drinking water and sewer projects. Most of those funds, he said, are going to local rural water and municipality infrastructure projects. But between all the state agencies, the Department of Game, Fish and Parks, along with the Board of Regents, received the largest chunk of funding. The department has about 55 projects that are eligible for the federal dollars. Most of the projects, Kulesa said, are for updating aging water and sewer lines, as well as replacing sewer drain fields, dump stations, lagoon systems and lift stations.

