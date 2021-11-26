15 liquor licenses renewed in Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE — Fifteen liquor and wine licenses were renewed for 2022 in Belle Fourche.
The Belle Fourche City Council unanimously approved the liquor licenses following a public hearing during its Nov. 15 meeting.
The council voted to approve the following liquor and wine license renewals for 2022:
Belle Fourche Country Club, retail liquor and retail wine & cider; CBH Cooperative, DBA: CBH Travel Center, retail wine & cider; Circle Bar, retail liquor; KMLR, LLC, DBA: Cowboy Back Bar, retail liquor; Family Dollar Store of S.D., LLC, Retail wine & cider; Grap’s LLC, DBA: Grap’s Burgers & Brews, retail liquor; Hitching Post Tap House, retail wine & cider; Los Agaves, LLC, DBA: Rancho Lost Agaves Mexican Restaurant, retail liquor; DWL Inc., DBA: Lueders Food Center, retail wine & cider; Dakotamart, Inc, DBA: Lynn’s Dakotamart, retail wine & cider; Loyal Order of Moose, DBA: Belle Fourche Lodge #859, retail liquor; Outlaw Saloon, retail liquor; Prime Time Sports Grill Inc., DBA: Stadium Sports Grill, retail liquor; BW Gas & Convenience Retail, LLC, DBA: Yesway #1171, retail wine & cider; and the city of Belle Fourche, DBA: Belle Package Liquor, package liquor.
