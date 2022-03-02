15,000+ gallons of water used on house fire

BELLE FOURCHE — Firefighters battling the house fire near Belle Fourche Monday used in excess of 15,000 gallons of water – much of it hauled by water tenders from more than a mile away.
At 11:19 a.m., fire crews responded to a report of the blaze at 18830 McCoy Rd. When Assistant Chief Jim Groseclose arrived on the scene, he took charge as the incident commander and called for mutual aid from the Spearfish and the Nisland-Arpan fire departments. In total, 25 firefighters and several engines and water tenders responded.
Belle Fourche had one firefighter who was treated by the Belle Fourche Ambulance for heat exhaustion, transported to the Spearfish Monument Health hospital for evaluation, and released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
