14 agencies awarded the Greater Belle Fourche Fund

The Greater Belle Fourche Fund awarded $18,700 to 14 local agencies Tuesday. Pioneer photo by Amanda Wolterstorff

BELLE FOURCHE — The First Interstate Bank in Belle Fourche awarded 14 local agencies with the Greater Belle Fourche Fund, for a total of $18,700.

“Thank you guys, for all you do. You listen to the community’s needs, and they are growing every year, so thank you for touching lives,” said Mike Tyndall, Greater Belle Fourche Fund board member.

