14 agencies awarded the Greater Belle Fourche Fund

BELLE FOURCHE — The First Interstate Bank in Belle Fourche awarded 14 local agencies with the Greater Belle Fourche Fund, for a total of $18,700."Thank you guys, for all you do. You listen to the community's needs, and they are growing every year, so thank you for touching lives," said Mike Tyndall, Greater Belle Fourche Fund board member.The agencies are as follows: Center of the Nation Concert Association;St. James Episcopal Church, Delta Dental Clinic;Northern Hills Court Appointed Special Advocate;Realtors for Kids;Belle Silver Lining Senior Center;Parents Who Care;Bronc Bird Busters;Belle Fourche Youth Soccer Association;West River Spay-Neuter Coalition;Spearfish Peaks;SunCatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy;Beaver Creek Rendezvous;The Artemis House;And the Good Shepherd Clinic.
