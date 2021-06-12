104 years young

SPEARFISH — Lavina Roske was born June 15, 1917, to John and Hattie Wilson in Newell where she attended school. Upon graduating in 1937, she attended Augusta College in Sioux Falls and obtained a two-year teaching certificate. She taught for six years in rural South Dakota schools from 1937 – 1943.
When WWII began, her only brother was granted a farm deferment, so on June 8, 1943, Roske enlisted in the U.S. Navy, WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service). She received her basic training in the Washington, D.C. area and was later stationed in San Diego. She retired on July 12, 1946, as Chief Yeoman working in the Chaplain Service.
Following her military service Roske worked for 29 years with the Navy Relief Society on Treasure Island in San Francisco Bay assisting Navy families. She also volunteered at Letterman Army Hospital at the Presidio, assisting injured active duty personnel. It was there that she met her future husband, Chuck Roske. On April 15, 1954, they were married and made their home in San Mateo. Throughout her life she was very active in Hope Lutheran Church in San Mateo, and performed volunteer work with many different organizations.
In 2001, they sold their home and moved to Covenant Village Retirement Community in Turlock, Calif. Chuck passed away in 2002. In 2017 Roske returned to South Dakota to be near her niece. Sandstone Assisted Living in Spearfish became her new home.
Roske will celebrate her 104th birthday on June 15. She attributes her longevity to “good genes”.
