10 years in prison for Spearfish man guilty of rape

DEADWOOD — A Spearfish man who raped multiple young victims was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse May 31.
Alex Brenden Prillwitz, 22, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Nov. 20, 2019 and charged with three counts of fourth degree rape – one each against three different victims aged 13, but less than 16 when he was at least three years older than the victims.
One count alleged an act of sexual penetration upon a minor child that occurred in February 2019, when the victim was 14 years old and Prillwitz was 19 years old.
A second count alleged an act of sexual penetration upon a minor child that occurred in March 2019 when the victim was 14 years old and Prillwitz was 19 years old.
A third count alleged an act of sexual penetration upon a minor child that occurred in April 2019 when the victim was 14 years old and Prillwitz was 19 years old.
Each fourth-degree rape charge is a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines per count.
Prillwitz pleaded no contest to all three counts of rape Nov. 17, 2021 and was sentenced May 31 to 10 years in prison and credit for time served of three days per count, the sentences to run concurrent. Prillwitz was also ordered to pay $449.50 in court costs, ordered to follow all recommendations of his psycho-sexual evaluation, and register as a sexual offender, pursuant to state statutes.
Lawrence County Deputy States Attorney Brenda Harvey, who prosecuted the case, said Prillwitz was scheduled to be sentenced June 6 in Pennington County on an additional charge of Fourth Degree Rape.
“There were additional victims from Spearfish identified through an investigation done by the Pennington County States Attorney’s Office investigator,” Harvey said. “I had filed a Notice of Other Acts, but the plea agreement was reached so we did not end up addressing the other accusations.”
