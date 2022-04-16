10 things to know about the shingles vaccine

1.) How likely am I to get shingles?
Approximately one third of Americans get shingles. As you age, you’re more likely to get shingles. Once you reach 85 years of age, the numbers increase to nearly 50% of the population getting shingles.
2.)I have already had shingles; do I still need a shingles vaccine?
Yes. You can get shingles more than once.
3.) What are the side effects of getting the shot?
As with other vaccines, you could get a low-grade fever, aches, pains, and chills for 24-48 hours. This is due to your immune system recognizing the vaccine and preparing a response. Once this process is complete the effects subside and your body is ready to protect you from the real virus.
4.) Is the vaccine a one or a two-shot series? Are the shots different?
The vaccine is given as a two-shot series given two to six months apart. If you miss the six-month window, you do not need to restart the series, just go get the vaccine to complete the series and minimize your shingles risk. The shots are the same for each vaccination, the second vaccine just boosts your immune response.
5.) Who can get the shingles vaccine?
Anyone that is 50 years or older can get a shingles vaccine. Additionally, those that 18 or older that have an immune system deficiency from disease or from suppressive therapy – current or anticipated – are also able to protect themselves with a vaccination.
6.) Does my insurance cover the shingles vaccine?
In most instances, yes. For patients that are under Medicare age, nearly all insurances cover indicated vaccines. Once you reach Medicare age the vaccine becomes a part of your deductible. Ask your pharmacist for details and get that vaccine scheduled!
7.) What if I was born before 1980 but I do not remember getting chickenpox? Do I still need a vaccine for shingles?
If you were born before 1980 everyone is considered to have had chickenpox. Even if you did not get covered in chickenpox, you probably came in contact with a sibling or a friend that had them and picked up the virus.
8.) How effective is the shingles vaccine?
The protective effect is between 85-97% depending on your age. As mentioned above, your immune function decreases with age, so the younger you get the vaccine the more effective it is. Get in and get that shot!
9.) Is the shingles vaccine a live virus? Can I get shingles from the vaccine?
No, the Shingrix vaccine (the newer of the shingles vaccines) is not a live-virus vaccine. You will not be getting anything in the vaccine that can actually cause shingles. The vaccine just gives your immune system something to recognize so when the actual virus appears you are ready for it!
10.) How long after I have had shingles can I get the vaccine? I do not want to get it again!
As soon as the acute phase is over and your symptoms are gone (lesions are healed pain going away, etc.) then you can get that vaccine!
Hopefully this has piqued your interest in getting your shingles vaccine and maybe any other vaccines that you may need. If you have any additional questions that you would like answered or would like to come get your vaccination, you can call us at Monument Health and we will get this and all of your healthcare needs taken care of! The 10th Street clinic can be reached by calling (605) 717-8595 or the North Avenue clinic at (605) 644-4170.
Steve Case received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from University of Florida. He has 27 years of experience and is the Clinic Pharmacist at Monument Health at the 10th St. Clinic in Spearfish.
