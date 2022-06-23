10 things to know about Mohs surgery

1.) Mohs surgery is the most successful method to remove many types of skin cancer
Also called micrographic surgery, Mohs surgery was initially developed in the 1930s. Currently used to treat basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, some malignant melanoma and more, Mohs surgery is known for a high cure rate and tissue-sparing results. Cure rates for the most common forms of skin cancer are greater than 96 percent. Mohs surgery is therefore often the best treatment option for skin cancers in high-risk areas or in patients with other risk factors for aggressive tumors.
2.) Mohs surgical procedures do not require a hospital stay
Mohs procedures are performed on an outpatient basis with local anesthesia, meaning no hospital stay and less risk. Most Mohs procedures take between one and two hours, with more complex cases taking a few hours or more.
3.) Mohs surgery removes less healthy tissue than conventional procedures
Mohs surgery removes pieces of suspected cancer tissue which are then analyzed under a microscope. Each piece is examined before continuing the procedure; tissue removal ceases when no more cancerous cells are detected. Because the procedure is performed using a microscope and stepwise sections, healthy tissue margins are left intact. With other procedures, an additional margin of healthy tissue may be taken to ensure the tumor is removed completely.
4.) Mohs surgery allows for the best cosmetic outcome
Because Mohs surgery removes the least amount of healthy tissue, patients are left with smaller, more manageable wounds. For this reason, Mohs procedures work especially well on areas of the body in which sparing tissue is important, such as near the eyes, ears or nose.
5.) Tumor removal is ensured on the day of Mohs surgery
Conventional surgical procedures can take days to produce biopsy results, and, in some cases, patients must return for additional surgeries. With Mohs surgery, patients leave knowing the tumor is removed.
6.) There are different closure techniques
Once all cancerous cells have been removed, the surgical wound must be closed. The closure method varies based on location and size. Some wounds close on their own with a bandage, others require a few stitches, a skin flap or, in some cases, a skin graft.
7.) Mohs surgery has a low risk of complications
Infection, bleeding and pain are a risk of any surgery. The techniques used during Mohs surgery minimize these risks. As such, Mohs surgery is a great option for most patients.
8.) It’s important to follow post-surgery instructions
While complications are minimized with Mohs procedures, it is still important to follow post-surgery instructions. Taking good care of your wound will help prevent infection and keep scarring to a minimum.
9.) What to bring to your procedure
While removed tissues are reviewed patients will remain in the office. Reviewing these results can take time, and we recommend bringing a book or magazine to help pass the time.
10.) Prevention is key
While Mohs surgery offers great results for patients, prevention is always the first step. Remember to wear sunscreen and protective clothing, even on cloudy days. Regularly self-check for suspicious skin lesions. If there is a spot you are concerned about, schedule a visit with your dermatologist to have it further evaluated.
Dr. Gasbarre, D.O, is a board-certified dermatologist and Fellow of the American College of Mohs Surgery who practices in Spearfish, S.D. He enjoys treating any and all conditions of the skin but is particularly interested in the treatment of skin cancer. He has published and edited numerous articles and book chapters, as well as lectured internationally. He is a proud and devoted husband and father.
Dr. Gasbarre also serves on the Board of Trustees for Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine (ICOM), Board of Directors for Monument Health Network and is the Spearfish Community Medical Director for Monument Health.
