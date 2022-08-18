10 things to know about concussions

A concussion is a traumatic brain injury (TBI) caused by a bump, blow, or jolt to the head or by a hit to the body that causes the head and brain to move quickly back and forth. Whiplash and blast injuries can also cause concussions.
2. What are some of the challenges around diagnosing or treating a concussion?
Concussions are a difficult injury because you don’t always see an individual physically struggling such as with a sprained ankle.
3. Do I have to be knocked out to get a concussion?
No, someone does not have to lose consciousness, or have a decreased level of consciousness, to have a concussion. According to the CDC, most concussions do not result in a loss of consciousness.
4. If I get a concussion, how quickly will I see symptoms?
Signs and symptoms of a concussion can show up immediately. However, noticeable symptoms may not appear until days or weeks after the injury.
5. If I have a concussion, do I need to stay awake?
Rest is an important factor in the healing process, and you do not need to wake an individual up throughout the night.
6. Can I still be active if I have a concussion?
Active rest is important, and individuals should work on activities of daily living and light aerobic activity, under medical guidance. This can continue as long as symptoms do not worsen.
7. Is there anything I shouldn’t do with a concussion?
With concussions, it is best to avoid activities and environments that exacerbate symptoms.
8. How long will it take to recover from a concussion?
Concussions can affect individuals differently. Some may feel better within a week while others can have symptoms for months or longer.
9. How quickly will my treatment be completed?
Gradually increasing your physical and cognitive activity is safest for the rehabilitation process.
10. What should I do to help my body heal?
Staying hydrated and maintaining a healthy diet are things you can do to help your brain heal.
Shawn Mechling, certified athletic trainer, has been practicing for 27-years. She is currently the head athletic trainer at Belle Fourche High School and has been there for 15 years.
