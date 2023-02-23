1 nuisance, 2 nuisance, 3 nuisance, 4

SPEARFISH — With the snow coming down in flurries, and temperatures reaching below zero, it’s hard to believe that the first day of spring is technically one month away.
In typical Spearfish fashion, from now until who knows, winter storms will continue to come and go. Residents’ sidewalks will need to be shoveled.
Public Safety Director Pat Rotert and Code Enforcement Officer Jade Addison sat down with the Pioneer to discuss all different kinds of nuisances and the steps they take to abate them. But at a cost.
“We’re all about compliance. So, we’re trying to find ways we can get compliance without enforcement.” Rotert said.
In the past few years, public safety has decided to take a different route when it comes to nuisance abatements.
“We could treat (nuisances) as criminal. We could say, ‘here’s your ticket. You didn’t do it, here’s your ticket, now get it done.’ Well, if you don’t get it done, what do we do the next day? ‘Here’s your second ticket.’” Rotert said. “We can still do that, (but) that is not the approach we’ve chosen to take.”
Nuisances can range from snow and ice on the sidewalk, tall weeds and grass, and junk vehicles in yards.
Starting two years ago, public safety will give out a notice of violation first, which can look like a bright yellow door hanger or a call or email to the resident. Then, they star the clock on time allotted for the resident to abate the problem. Finally, if the resident doesn’t take care of the nuisance in the allotted time, the city will come in and take care of it for them.
When it gets to the point of the city stepping in, the resident will be charged for contractor and administrative fees. If the resident doesn’t pay right away, the city will reassess the resident’s property taxes to pay for it.
“The on-street stuff we have the police officers handle, but the off-street stuff Jade (Addison) handles.” Rotert said.
The last two, and only two, sidewalk cases this winter season that the city had to abate itself cost an average of about $375. Rotert said that even if people complain about the notice, they’d get it abated on time.
“I know what day (Addison) hung the notice, and the next day I saw the guy out there. It was horrible.” Rotert said about a resident that needed to shovel his sidewalk. “He spent probably eight hours peeling off sheet of ice that were six to eight inches thick, with salt and all sorts of tools of destruction.”
Rotert said that if the resident had went out to take care of the snow in the first 24-48 hours after the storm, the work that had to be done would’ve been miniscule compared to what the resident ultimately had to do.
Other nuisances besides snow on the sidewalk usually start to pop up when the weather gets a bit warmer.
Junk in yards, including old wood, furniture, appliances, or anything of that nature, can bring in snakes and rodents to neighborhoods, Rotert said. They also interfere with mowing, which can cause the growth of weeds, including Creeping Thistle.
Another nuisance pertaining to sidewalks is excessive tree root growth underneath the concrete panels. If a tree root pushed a sidewalk panel up, it creates a falling hazard.
“If we allow that to be maintained, two weeks from now (someone’s) walking along, walking (a) dog, looking this way, catches a toe and bam.” Rotert said, suggesting that person would fall face-first on the sidewalk.
The main point of nuisance abatement is to maintain safety around town and encourage compliance, Rotert and Addison said. The city gains nothing from the amount of notices they send out, and are always open to discuss each violation individually.
“Everything for me is case-by-case, and as long as I’m getting the communication back, I’m more than willing, the city is more than willing to work with the individual.” Addison said. “When the communication isn’t there, then I have to proceed (with) policy and procedures.”
Rotert said no matter the size or severity of a nuisance, if it causes a safety concern, the resident would be notified.
As the storm rages on, keep sidewalks a clear as possible. As it starts to get warmer, take your junk to the dump, and mow your yard.
