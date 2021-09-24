1 dead in Highway 85 crash

DEADWOOD — One person is dead and another injured following a crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 85.
Tony Mangan, a spokesman for the South Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 5 p.m. two miles north of Deadwood.
He confirmed that one person was dead and another injured in the single-vehicle crash but declined to release more information at this time. He said more info would be made public later today.
The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.
