STURGIS — A new Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) District of nearly $1.8 million will help pay for the development of 38 single-family lots in Sturgis.
On Monday, the Sturgis City Council approved the boundaries and project plan for the funding mechanism and contract with Garden Grove Developments, LLC. Sturgis City Administrator Daniel Ainslie told the council that a Tax Incremental Finance District is an economic development tool that helps offset some of the costs of development by using increased property taxes to pay off development costs over a specified period of time. Taxing entities retain the original property tax revenue generated before the land was developed, and at the end of the TIF period the city, school and county receive the full amount of increased tax revenue.
In the case of Tax Incremental Finance District 24, Garden Grove Developments, LLC will seek outside financing of $1.6 million to pay for the development of 38 single-family lots, including all of the necessary infrastructure such as sidewalks, curb and gutter, domestic water and sewer lines, street lighting, landscaping, and pavement. The city of Sturgis will provide $175,000 in unobligated dollars from the Wastewater Fund to build a bike path that connects the development to the regional bike path system. All of the funds will be paid back over a period of 19 years or less, using the increased property tax dollars that result from the developed land.
Ainslie told the commission that by adopting the TIF, there will be a dramatic increase in the valuation of the land. Property taxes for the land are generated at $2,735 for the city, $5,677 for the school, and $2,010 for the county. But once the land is developed with the TIF, the project plan calls for the land valuation to increase by nearly $14.2 million, with an annual valuation of about $370,000 per home. Once the TIF is paid off, the development valuation is projected to have grown to $14.4 million, with $73,261 of tax revenue going to the city, $102,271 going to the school, and $53,840 going to the county.
Additionally, Ainslie told the council that more residents moving into the development means more sales tax revenue for the city, as more people shop in local stores and pay utility bills. He said the gain in sales tax is one of the things that sets South Dakota TIFs apart from other states. With the addition of the new housing, Ainslie projected additional revenue for sales tax to be at $36,000 a year, which he said more than pays for the cost of increased services.
“It is vitally important for people to understand there is a dramatic difference between states,” he said. “If you look at some states, that total municipal sales tax revenue is less than 1%. In those states, growth does not pay for itself. They have a system where the state sucks up all the tax revenue. That is not the case in South Dakota.”
More housing in Sturgis also means more residents will help share in the fixed costs associated with the city’s sanitation, wastewater, and water services. In the city’s sanitation fund, 59% of the budget is comprised of fixed costs that are spread out over the user base in the city. The wastewater and water budget includes more than 90% of fixed costs.
“It doesn’t matter if our total customer county increases by 2 to 5%; those costs remain the same,” he said. “As we have more utility customers, those customers contribute to those fixed costs. What that means is that’s money that will help pay the ongoing operations, so we don’t have to increase our fees as high as inflation. This year we are increasing fees for sanitation by 5%, but that is far lower than the CPI because of increased growth.”
The new development, Ainslie said, also helps the city of Sturgis provide different types of housing. “The city of Sturgis is actively trying to ensure that in our community all types of housing are being constructed,” he said. “This is a segment of our marketplace that has not been developed adequately.”
The property, by Flex Fitness, has been for sale for eight years in its unimproved state. The TIF will allow the developer to equip the land with the necessary infrastructure for housing.
According to state law, cities are limited to using 10% of assessed value for Tax Incremental Financing. The total valuation in the city of Sturgis is at $510 million, which means that Sturgis TIFs comprise about 2% of the assessed value.
“We have not been adopting TIFs left and right,” he said. “If the TIF is approved, we are still less than 5% of our total valuation.”
