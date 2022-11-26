bhp news.jpg
STURGIS — A new Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) District of nearly $1.8 million will help pay for the development of 38 single-family lots in Sturgis.

On Monday, the Sturgis City Council approved the boundaries and project plan for the funding mechanism and contract with Garden Grove Developments, LLC. Sturgis City Administrator Daniel Ainslie told the council that a Tax Incremental Finance District is an economic development tool that helps offset some of the costs of development by using increased property taxes to pay off development costs over a specified period of time. Taxing entities retain the original property tax revenue generated before the land was developed, and at the end of the TIF period the city, school and county receive the full amount of increased tax revenue.

