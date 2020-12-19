$1.5M donated to Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota

RAPID CITY — An historic $1.5 million has been donated to Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota.
The donation was given by MacKenzie Scott, who is a billionaire novelist and venture philanthropist.
Scott is the richest woman in the world, and 18th richest person globally, with a net worth of over $60 billion, and is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Scott donated a total of $4,158,500,000 to 384 organizations across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington D.C.
Jodi Litz a Specialist for Meal on Wheels Western South Dakota said the $1.5 million donation was the largest gift in the nonprofit’s 39-year history, and came as a surprise.
“This was not a solicited request. We were sent the money as a surprise,” said Litz. “Especially right now with COVID it is such a critical moment, that seniors are relying on us not just for the hot meals, but for the one-on-one connection, as so many are currently isolated and alone.”
Litz said the organization is also providing wellness checks.
“So right now their donations are carrying a greater meaning,” she said.
Litz said one of the things they are going to do with the donation is replace old equipment.
“With it we hope to grow in other areas,” said Litz. “We intend to replace some much needed old equipment, and make a small investment in our future.”
Since the start of the pandemic, Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota has served 1,500 meals per day, up from 1,095 meals per day, prior to the pandemic.
The meals go to seniors in 50 communities West River.
Spearfish and Deadwood are not part of the communities that Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota serves, but Belle Fourche is.
“Spearfish and Deadwood have their own programs, but Belle Fourche is under our umbrella,” Litz said.
