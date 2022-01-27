$1.5B wagered in Deadwood in 2021

DEADWOOD — Yes, that’s $1.5 billion. While December 2021’s $110.5 million handle marked the 12th straight month of gaming gains in Deadwood, 2021 overall saw one of the biggest handles ever in the Gulch, with $1.5 billion wagered over the course of the year, up 35% from 2020, according to statistics released Tuesday by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming.
Deadwood’s 2021 year-end revenues are up 35% over 2020 and up 32% over 2019, the last full year of gaming revenues.
“What an incredible year for Deadwood gaming,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. “It has been an unbelievable rebound from the pandemic impacts. Deadwood has blossomed on the national stage as an integrated gaming destination.”
Gamers visiting Deadwood in December dropped $110.5 million in machines and on tables and more than $1.5 billion in 2021, for an 11.5% increase compared to December 2020 and a 35% increase in the cumulative gaming totals compared to the same reporting period in 2020.
This resulted in $10.1 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry in December.
Of that, 9%, or $10,094,676, was collected as state tax and distributed to various entities across the state.
Under the handle comparison category, in December, table games had a handle of $6.9 million, slot machines had a handle of $103 million, and, in its fourth month of reporting, sports wagering had a handle of $675,311.
Rounding out the year, table games have had a handle of $91.1 million, a 45% increase compared to 2020 levels; and slot machines have had a handle of $1.4 billion, a 34% increase compared to 2020 levels. For 2021, the collective handle in Deadwood was more than $1.5 billion, up 35% compared to the same period in 2020.
As stated in the report, approximately 2,636 slot machines accounted for roughly $103 million in coin-in, with gamers winning around $93.5 million with an estimated average payout of 91%, leaving a statistical win of $9.4 million for the slot category in December. The two largest contributors were 2,085 penny machines, with $79.2 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $7.4 million in statistical win and a 91% payout to players, followed by 260 dollar machines, with roughly $9.1 million in coin-in, which generated $760,984 in statistical win, and a 92% payout to players.
With 90 tables reporting revenue, table games generated a drop of $6.9 million in December and an estimated statistical win of $1.3 million, with an average payout to players of 79%. The leading revenue generator in this category was blackjack, with 40 tables, reporting a drop of $3 million and a statistical win of $603,195 with an 80% payout to players.
Three craps tables in town generated a drop of $486,278, a statistical win of $62,256, and an 87% payout to players; eight roulette tables in town generated a drop of $291,200, a statistical win of $68,426, and a 77% payout to players.
A total of 26 house-banked poker tables generated a drop of $2.3 million, a statistical win of $535,345, and a 77% payout to players.
With five casinos reporting revenue, sports wagering had a handle of $675,311 for December, an estimated statistical win of $10,305, and an average payout to players of 98.5%. Leading the handle in this category was NFL Football with $346,335, a statistical loss of $29,715, and a 108.6% payout to players. NCAA Football handle came in second, with a handle of $204,100, a statistical win of $29,433, and an average payout to players of 86%. The third most popular event for sports wagering in December was NCAA Men’s Basketball with $44,599, a statistical win of $6,255, and an average payout to bettors of 86%, followed by NBA Basketball, with a handle of $42,481, a statistical win of $10,985, and an average payout to players of 74%
“Deadwood’s sports wagering operators look forward to their first Super Bowl and March Madness with the ability to place live sports wagers in Deadwood,” Rodman said.
Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,561,382 in “free-play” for the month of December, according to Rodman.
