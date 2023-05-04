By Wendy Pitlick
Black Hills Pioneer
MEADE COUNTY — In response to a Black Hills Energy call for more renewable energy resources, one company has proposed a $120 million solar energy plant that will span 1,100 acres in Meade County.
The project is one of many responses to Black Hills Power’s request for proposals for up to 100 megawatts of renewable energy resources that will meet customer needs identified in the company’s 2021 Integrated Resource Plan. Black Hills Power spokesperson Lynn Kendall said the Integrated Resource Plan provides a roadmap for defining the appropriate energy and capacity additions that are required to reliably and economically serve customers. The company’s request for proposals is a competitive solicitation for wind and solar projects that can produce between 50 to 100 megawatts of power. The deadline for renewable energy resources are due to Black Hills Energy by May 15, with selection scheduled for September 2023.
Moab, Utah-based company Balanced Rock Power is planning the 100-megawatt Solar Energy Facility to be built east of Sturgis, off of Alkali Road and north of Titan Road. Balanced Rock Power Chief Executive Officer John Knight said the renewable energy will likely offset reliance on the company’s carbon-based plants and resources.
“(Solar power) is reliable to the extent that you know when the sun rises and when it sets,” Knight said. “But when it’s nighttime you’re not generating electricity. So, what Black Hills will do is say, ‘I’ve got coal generation here and some gas that might look like this throughout the day, and I’ve got solar that produces. So they map it all out according to their demand for electricity. I can’t speak for Black Hills Energy, but the reason I believe they want this is because solar energy and wind energy is the cheapest form of new generation. You’re seeing a lot of lode growths in the Black Hills. A lot of people are moving to the Black Hills, Ellsworth is expanding and there is a lot happening. They have a need for additional electricity to meet the demand of their customers, and this is cheap electricity.”
Kendall said Black Hills Power’s call for renewable energy resources has less to do with carbon offset, and more to do with meeting the growing need. “The Integrated Resource Plan identified up to 100 megawatts of renewable energy from wind and/or solar as the preferred, least cost alternative to meet the identified resource need,” she said. “The RFP for renewables and the implementation of the Integrated Resource Plan will mean continued delivery of safe, reliable, cost-effective energy to customers as the region continues to grow into the future.”
Balanced Rock Power is working through all of the government permitting requirements and landowner relations to lay the groundwork for construction that would meet all of those renewable energy requirements. In April the company appeared before the Meade County Commission for a pre-application meeting to discuss the company’s plans, and on May 1 the company met with the Meade County Planning Commission to start its application process. Knight said the company has been developing utility-scale solar and storage projects since January 2021. Balanced Rock Power executives and directors have more than 75 years of collective experience in renewable energy resource development projects. Currently the company is developing about 25 other solar power plants across the western United States.
According to information supplied to the Meade County Commission in April, Balanced Rock Power hopes to obtain all of its permits from Meade County in mid to late-2023. It then hopes to have an interconnection agreement with Black Hills Energy signed in the first part of 2024. The company hopes to begin the 10-12-month construction project in mid-2025, with a commercial operation date in 2026.
During the estimated $120 million construction, Knight said the company plans to add about 120 employees, with a special effort to hire locally.
“We do everything we can during construction to bring in as much local employment as possible, recognizing that it could be an economic boost for the communities we work in,” Knight said. “So we want to try and support those.”
Additionally, Knight said during the construction project the company makes a concerted effort to provide multiple education opportunities about renewable energy development and the process it involves. Most often, he said that includes bringing people in to local high schools to speak about renewable energy, archaeology, engineering, or a myriad of other topics.
“We really want to try and educate the community we work in,” Knight said.
Once the project is completed, the solar power plant will require between one and three employees to help with operations and maintenance. Information supplied to the Meade County Commission states that the company plans to pay $19.5 million in property taxes over the life of the project. Additionally, the project involves land leases with three local property owners.
Knight, who is a native of Rapid City, said his company chose to answer Black Hills Energy’s call for proposals because of his connection to the area. They chose the location in Meade County because of its close proximity to existing or planned Black Hills Energy transmission lines, its flat terrain, and willing landowners.
“I love the Hills, and I want to see more renewable energy built in the Black Hills,” he said. “I got into the business because of my view that renewable energy is carbon-free, so it’s better than the alternative of putting stuff into the air. Not everybody has that view. Energy security is a huge part of what makes us worried as a country, and this is providing that energy security. This is an electrical source that has a free fuel. If we can have something that we don’t have to import that fuel from other countries, it’s going to make our country stronger and more reliable on ourselves, which I think is really important right now.”
