10 Things to Know About Atrial Fibrillation

1. What is atrial fibrillation?
Atrial Fibrillation (Afib) is the most common heart arrhythmia. It is an irregular heartbeat which causes a chaotic, disorganized and very rapid rhythm in the upper chambers of the heart.
2. Are there different types of Afib?
We call the different types of Afib the three Ps of Afib. The paroxysmal phase of Afib is the earliest phase in which patients have brief irregularity of the heartbeat and usually resolves itself in seven days or less. The second P – the persistent phase – happens when the Afib gets more advanced, leading to structural changes in the heart. Some patients have been in Afib for many years in a row and their atria (the upper chambers of the heart) have been scarred up and stretched out. They are in the third P, what we would call permanent atrial fibrillation.
3. What are the risk factors for Afib?
One of the most common and biggest factors is age. Other risk factors include obesity, sleep apnea and high blood pressure, which can all cause extra strain on your heart. Another big factor is alcohol consumption.
4. How common is Afib?
Afib is the most common arrhythmia known, and it generally becomes more common as people get older. Approximately 10 percent of people over 70 have atrial fibrillation at some point in some form.
5. Can Afib cause a stroke?
Approximately 1 in 4 strokes are caused by Afib. Risk of stroke can be managed with blood thinners or an implanted device called a Watchman. A Watchman is placed in patients who are at risk of stroke but can’t handle blood thinners for a prolonged period.
6. How is Afib treated?
Once stroke prevention is addressed, then medication is considered in treating the patient’s heart rate. If medication doesn’t work or isn’t a good fit, we can look at the management of the patient’s symptoms by controlling the rhythm itself – getting the heart back into normal sinus rhythm. We can do a procedure called cardioversion, which delivers quick, low energy electrical impulses to the patient’s chest, or an ablation, which uses small burns or freezes to help disrupt abnormal electrical signals.
7. If I know that I am in Afib, what should I do?
If you’re having chest pain, shortness of breath and are dizzy even lying down, you should get to the emergency room or call 911. If you are comfortable at rest, but notice an irregular heartbeat, call your doctor for the evaluation of your condition.
8. What happens if Afib is left untreated?
Untreated Afib leads to a scarred and stretched left atrium. Often times with untreated Afib we see atria that have stretched to the point where any attempts at trying to maintain normal rhythm are medically futile. At that point, we attempt to control the patient’s heart rate. If the heart rate can’t be controlled, we can try AV Node Ablation. During this catheter-based procedure, we use heat energy to destroy a small amount of tissue between the upper and lower chambers heart (AV node).
9. Can you safely monitor Afib with consumer-based wearable products?
Yes. The Apple Watch is terrific and can now automatically pick up atrial fibrillation. Other devices that can detect irregular or rapid pulse include the Fitbit or the Kardia.
10. What new procedures or technologies are available for treating Afib?
A procedure new to Monument Health in 2020, is called the Convergent Procedure. This procedure is a collaboration between an electrophysiologist and a cardiothoracic surgeon. An electrophysiologist will collaborate with Charan Mungara, M.D. for this procedure, which is reserved for people who have very advanced Afib. Dr. Mungara completes the surgery portion first, in which he makes a small incision below the ribcage and uses an ablation tool to deliver electrocautery heat to the back of the heart where tissues that causes Afib is present. Approximately 30 days later, my partner Ethan Levine, D.O. FHRS or myself will perform the catheter portion of the procedure to touch up the areas that Dr. Mungara can’t reach. We meet halfway for the patient’s overall success and improvement.
Saverio Barbera is a cardiac electrophysiologist at Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute.
