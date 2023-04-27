Dr. Andrew VanOsdol Monument Health
The scale is not your enemy, but it is also not your friend.

Obesity is classified based on a person’s height and weight. However, weight alone does not dictate a person’s overall health. More importantly, you need to know how much of your body weight is muscle mass vs fat mass. Muscle mass is associated with overall health and fitness while fat mass is associated with poor health and comorbidities. Considering weight is less important than physical fitness when it comes to health.

