10 things to know about Occupational Therapy

1.) Occupational therapy doesn’t include helping people find jobs.
We know it can be confusing. When you hear the word “occupation,” you may immediately think of jobs or a career. While occupational therapists can help you develop the motor skills needed at many jobs, their primary role is to work with you so you can complete everyday tasks easily.
2.) Occupational therapists have a broad range of resources to help you.
This may include much more than just assistive equipment. Occupational therapists work closely with your entire health care team to help determine the best approach so you can complete tasks required for everyday living and meet your goals.
3.) Occupational therapy extends beyond mere exercises.
Exercises are part of occupational therapy, but they are only one aspect of treatment. Occupational therapists may perform cognitive tests to see how your mind is functioning. They will also help you “practice” doing tasks such as buttoning your shirt, tying your shoes and other important functional tasks.
4.) Occupational therapists work with more than just hands.
Many are under the impression that occupational therapists only work with hands to develop fine motor skills. Actually, occupational therapists can work on any part of the body in addition to also working with you on cognition as well.
5.) Occupational therapists work with patients in short-term rehabilitation centers.
Of course, they work with those patients in long-term facilities, but one of the main goals of occupational therapists is to get you to live as independently as possible. If you’re in a short-term rehabilitation center, these goals center on your activities of daily living. Occupational therapists are also a vital part of patient rehabilitation in hospitals and outpatient settings.
6.) You should let your occupational therapist know about your goals.
If it’s important to you, it’s important to your occupational therapist. By letting him or her know what activities are most important to you, they can help gear your treatments toward that. For example, if you love playing cards, they may work with you on how to regain the ability to shuffle cards and deal them.
7.) It takes time.
Chances are, you put on your clothes, brushed your teeth, and combed your hair for years without giving it a second thought. Now those same tasks can be challenging. Remember that success doesn’t automatically come overnight. It may take several attempts before you’re comfortable and able to perform these tasks as you once did. Don’t be discouraged.
8.) If you are experiencing anxiety or depression, let your occupational therapist know.
Occupational therapists care for the whole patient. Sometimes, it can be frustrating and alarming to have to relearn everyday tasks that you once performed easily. This requires a lot of patience and practice. Because OTs are concerned about your overall health, they can help you discover new ways to cope with these thoughts and feelings.
9.) It takes extensive training to become an occupational therapist.
What kind of training does it take to become an occupational therapist? Typically, it requires a master’s degree with a bachelor’s degree in a science-related field. They also need to get hands-on experience through participating in clinical rounds.
10.) Your occupational therapist is on your side.
Your occupational therapists work closely with your whole health care team to present a health care plan that considers your goals, wishes and your abilities. They are on your side and will tailor a course of recovery that will best suit you.
Jon Bosworth, OT, is the supervisor of rehabilitation at Lead-Deadwood Hospital. He has over 20 years of experience as an occupational therapist.
