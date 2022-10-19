DEADWOOD — Amber Richey, director of the Lawrence County Public Defender’s Office told Lawrence County Commissioners Oct. 11, that there is an uptick in the number of non-English speaking clients the office is defending.
“If we need to communicate with our clients because they don’t speak English, and it’s outside the courtroom, it’s going to have to come from our professional fees,” said Richey. “It appears from statutes that they are not supposed to be charged for these fees because they don’t have the ability to speak English. They somewhat qualify for civil and other special hearings. I don’t know if, from an equal protection standpoint, we’d want to distinguish that or not. We have not been charging for it and it’s coming up more frequently. So far, it’s just Spanish.”
Richey said the public defender’s office currently has three clients they cannot communicate with because their English is so poor.
“Although I speak Spanish pretty fluently, I don’t speak Spanish from a legal standpoint,” Richey said. “So I can get through a conversation with someone until we get to a legal discussion. So I just wanted to give you a heads up.”
One of the cases is currently set for a motions hearing and a trial.
“The motions hearing will come out of the UJS (Unified Judicial System) budget. Then, you’ll see that trial, too,” Richey said. “It doesn’t come up frequently, but it seems to be coming up more and mor,e and I didn’t want you all to be wondering what happened all of a sudden.”
Richey said her office sometimes sees these types of defendants during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
“But all three of these that I’m representing right now are not,” she said.
Richey said that at the direction of the court, there is a list of translators, to be used when conversations are more in-depth.
“I think its better for the client and better for us to be able to have that conversation before court,” Richey said.
Richey said the reason she met with the commission was simply to alert them to the fact that they were going to start seeing more bills for these services, due to the increase in non-English speaking clients, whether from the court or from the public defender’s office.
“I also wanted to let them know that in spite of the fact that the UJS policy indicates that these services shall be offered and not be charged to the non-English speaking person, that USJ’s position is that if we are meeting with a client outside of a court setting, UJS is not responsible for payment of these services so that will have to be paid out of our professional services account. UJS’s position is that they are only responsible for services used inside a courtroom proceeding,” Richey said. “I also indicated I didn’t think that it would be appropriate for clients to be charged for these services as they are necessary for us to be able to communicate with them about their charges and how best to handle their cases.”
Richey anticipates an average bill will be around $220 per service.
The Lawrence County Public Defender’s Office annual professional services budget is $10,000.
