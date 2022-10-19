bhp news.jpg
DEADWOOD — Amber Richey, director of the Lawrence County Public Defender’s Office told Lawrence County Commissioners Oct. 11, that there is an uptick in the number of non-English speaking clients the office is defending.

“If we need to communicate with our clients because they don’t speak English, and it’s outside the courtroom, it’s going to have to come from our professional fees,” said Richey. “It appears from statutes that they are not supposed to be charged for these fees because they don’t have the ability to speak English. They somewhat qualify for civil and other special hearings. I don’t know if, from an equal protection standpoint, we’d want to distinguish that or not. We have not been charging for it and it’s coming up more frequently. So far, it’s just Spanish.”

