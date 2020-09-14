Julia A. Laurenti passed on April 18, 2020, in her home, with her family, from natural causes.
Julie was born April 21, 1938, to David and Regina (Aberle) Justice in Lead. She attended Catholic schools in Lead and graduated high school in 1956. Julie met the love of her life, Joseph Laurenti, in June 1955, at the age of 17. Joe won a two-bit coin toss to give Julie a ride home following her shift at the Western Drug Store and Café in Lead. They were married on May 29, 1956. To this union were born nine children, Joseph D., Pamela M., Julie A., James M., William “Scott,” Robert R., Steven A., Mary E., and Catherine S.
Joe and Julie were married for nearly 52 years before his sudden death in February 2008.
Julie was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, and homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, teaching her children how to cook, cleaning, and other chores. She and Joe enjoyed league bowling, golf, and playing cards with their friends often. Julie had a very strong Catholic faith. She played organ at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lead beginning at the early age of ten years old, and continued until her death, over 70 years. She rarely missed mass. Many enjoyed her music each Sunday, and at weddings and funerals. In addition to playing organ, Julie taught Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) classes for 32 years. She and Joe stayed quite busy keeping up with their nine children’s sports and music activities in school. They didn’t miss a single game or concert performance, no matter the distance they had to travel.
Julie is survived by eight of her nine children; 22 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sisters, Rosetta “Rosie” Grover and Margaret Justice. She was preceded in death by her parents; six of nine siblings; her husband, Joe; and son, Scott.
Her family and friends will miss her deeply!
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at St Patrick Catholic Church in Lead. Inurnment will follow for Joe, Julia, and Scott at Oak Ridge Cemetery with full military rites by the US Air Force and the Spearfish Honor Guard.
Arrangements are under the care of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
