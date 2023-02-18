Joanna K. Surrell was born on January 5, 1955 to Ernest and Norma (Palmer) Hines in Wessington Springs, South Dakota, where she was born and raised as her parents’ youngest girl, which made her proud to be “daddy’s baby girl.”  Ultimately, she moved to the Black Hills, first residing in Lead, then living in Spearfish.  Joanna died at the age of sixty-eight on February 14, 2023.

For anyone who knew Joanna, she was one “tough cookie” and when she had her mind made up to do something, nothing was stopping her.  And, in no circumstance would you “tell her what to do.”  Engaging in such an endeavor with her would clearly create some tension.

