Joanna K. Surrell was born on January 5, 1955 to Ernest and Norma (Palmer) Hines in Wessington Springs, South Dakota, where she was born and raised as her parents’ youngest girl, which made her proud to be “daddy’s baby girl.” Ultimately, she moved to the Black Hills, first residing in Lead, then living in Spearfish. Joanna died at the age of sixty-eight on February 14, 2023.
For anyone who knew Joanna, she was one “tough cookie” and when she had her mind made up to do something, nothing was stopping her. And, in no circumstance would you “tell her what to do.” Engaging in such an endeavor with her would clearly create some tension.
For decades, Joanna was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant at the nursing home in Spearfish. Joanna took great pride in her job; she made sure that those residents were taken care of to the best of her abilities. The residents at the nursing home were not just a job to her. Joanna created personal relationships with her residents, even visiting them and bringing them “goodies” and gifts during her non-working hours.
Joanna worked hard and played hard. She would cover shifts, often working double shifts, at the nursing home to make sure that folks were not being neglected. Outside of work, Joanna loved Elvis, hitting the watering hole (especially the Scoreboard) when the opportunity arose, watching her favorite wrestlers on television, shopping, enjoying a nice meal out, and cooking. And, could she cook. You had better show up at Joanna’s house hungry if you were there for dinner—if three people were invited for dinner she would make sure there was enough food for at least ten. At Christmas time, Joanna would spend the months before Christmas making all the Christmas treats that any person would like. If you were around Joanna in the months of November and December, you were sure to leave with at least an armful of Christmas delights.
Joanna is survived by her husband of nearly thirty-six years, Larry, of Spearfish; her son and daughter-in-law Michael and Jenifer Stulken and their six children, of Newcastle, Wyoming; her son and daughter-in-law Tyler and Jill Surrell and their two children of Rapid City, South Dakota; her sister Connie Richards and her husband Mark of Oak Harbor, Washington; her sister Mabel Dahl and her husband Dewey of Spearfish; her sister Maxine Richmond and her husband Charlie of Athol, Idaho; her brother Ernie Hines and his wife Deb of Mitchell, South Dakota; her brother James Hines and his wife Kathy of Huron, South Dakota; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins; and last but not least her dog, Toby. Preceding Joanna in her death were her parents and her brother Philip Hines and her sister Betty Phinney.
Funeral services will take place on February 23, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fidler-Isburg Chapel in Spearfish, followed by a graveside service at Black Hills National Cemetery.
You will be missed Joanna. We know that you are dancing with Jesus and Elvis right now and are enjoying every minute of it. Until we meet in heaven….
