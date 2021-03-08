Why Refinance?

Refinancing a mortgage is essentially paying off the remaining balance on an existing home loan and then taking out a new mortgage loan, often at a lower interest rate. It may sound like a no-brainer, but there are many factors to consider before moving forward with a refinance.
Here are two reasons a refinance might be a good fit for you:
The first reason homeowners refinance their mortgage is to take advantage of a lower interest rate. The drive behind this reason might be a change in finances, personal life, or simply the desire to save money. The current mortgage rates make this an excellent time to refinance.
Don’t try a refinance unless your credit is in good shape, though. Taking out another mortgage with a less-than-desirable credit score can mean getting hit with a high interest rate, even if national rates are dropping.
Aside from reducing your monthly payments, a lower interest rate can also help you build more equity in your home sooner.
2. You’d like to shorten the life of your loan
People sometimes choose to refinance their mortgage because they want to finish paying off their loan sooner. If you have a mortgage that has a really high interest rate but you can easily meet these payments, consider refinancing into a shorter-term option. You may be able to pay off your loan in half the time without changing your monthly payment much at all.
How much will it cost?
Expect to pay a minimum of 2.5% of your new loan in closing costs and other fees.
Before proceeding with your refinance, make sure you’ll actually be saving money. You can do this by procuring a loan estimate from several lenders. This will get you your projected interest rate and the anticipated loan price. Next, divide this price by the amount you’ll save each month with your anticipated new rate. This will give you the number of months before you break even. If you don’t plan on staying in your home for that long, or you can’t afford to wait that long, refinancing may not make sense for you.
If you’re ready to make the move to a lower interest rate, shorter-term loan or both, speak to a representative at Highmark Credit Union to learn about our fantastic home loan options.
