What will happen to my family member’s financial accounts after death?

None of us likes to think about a loved one dying, but it happens, and if the proper steps haven’t been taken beforehand there can be a financial nightmare on top of the emotional trauma. It’s best to consult an attorney to make sure all the details are covered properly in advance.
Will you have access to the financial accounts upon the account holder’s death?
This depends on whether or not there is a named beneficiary. An account with a named beneficiary is also known as a Payable on Death, or a POD, account.
With this type of account, the beneficiary can collect the funds in the account when the account holder dies. Simply show your photo ID and your relative’s death certificate to your credit union or bank, and it will assist you.
If there is no named beneficiary, then we can only release the funds in the account to the executor of the estate, who will distribute it according to the deceased’s will. If there is no will, the funds will be distributed according to state law. Please note that credit unions will not accept a will as proof of account ownership.
It’s always a good idea to write up a living trust, establish a power of attorney and draft a medical directive before any of these are needed.
What happens to credit card debt after the card holder dies?
You probably won’t get stuck paying off your relative’s credit card debt; however, there are some exceptions. A family member might be accountable for such debts if:
- They have co-signed for deceased’s credit card.
- The debt is connected to a jointly owned property or a business.
- They live in one of nine community property states. (SD & Wyoming are not)
How are credit cards and other debts paid after the debtor’s death?
Here’s where probate comes in. Probate is the legal process of paying off the debts and distributing the assets of a deceased person. A probate court will determine exactly how this is done. If the deceased left a will, the probate court will oversee and legalize the transfer of assets through an appointed executor. If the deceased has left a living trust, the assets will automatically pass on to the beneficiaries without the need for an executor, court appearances or attorneys.
Feel free to give us a call if you want to verify if you are a beneficiary on a Highmark Credit Union account, or to change your account type. We’d be happy to help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.