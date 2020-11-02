What’s the deal with credit unions? Who can join? How are they different than banks, and what do they offer?

Anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Butte, Custer, Fall River, Harding, Lawrence, Meade and Pennington Counties, South Dakota, and Campbell, Crook, Niobrara and Weston Counties, Wyoming is eligible to join and have an account at Highmark. Immediate family members of Highmark Credit Union account holders can also join the credit union.
Credit Unions are essentially cooperatives and are set up to serve a group of people who share a common bond. Highmark began as a teacher’s credit union, for example, in 1940 and was limited to just teacher account holders. Since then it opened its membership to the community. Operating as a not-for-profit financial co-op means Highmark Credit Union operates as an association of people coming together for a common purpose.
Members pool deposits and then loan those deposits to other members. The co-operative principles guide all that we do and helps to define our culture and promise to you, the member.
A bank, on the other hand, is a for-profit, meaning they are privately owned or publicly traded. Credit unions are not-for-profit institutions, and are owned by its members (account holders). Because credit unions are exempt from federal taxes and do not focus on making profits for shareholders, they can pass those savings onto their members. All of the profits of the Credit Union are returned to you, the member, in the form of higher deposit rates, lower loan rates and fees, and improved services.
Highmark Credit Union, for example, is a full service credit union. That means we offer checking and savings accounts, consumer and business loans, mortgage lending, auto, truck, toy and RV loans, home equity lines of credit, student loans and even insurance.
Stop by or call Bryan in Spearfish to learn more or open an account today. We’ll Make It Happen.
