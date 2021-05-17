With interest rates falling and home prices rising, now may be a great time to tap into your home’s equity using a home equity line of credit (HELOC). There are so many ways to use these funds. A HELOC can be a fantastic way to source extra funds during a falling-rates environment. Tapping into the positive difference between what is owed on a home and its current value, will give you the funds you need for a large expense with no additional strings attached.
Here are a few forward - thinking uses for those funds:
1. Home improvements
One of the most popular uses for home equity is for home renovations and improvements. These can be as major as adding a 1,000-square-foot extension to your home, or as minor as replacing old carpet with new hardwood flooring.
Using your home’s equity for home improvement projects is a smart choice. For one, the money you put into the renovations acts as an investment. If you choose improvements that increase your home’s value, you can make back the money you spent or even see a return when you sell your home. Also, if you use the funds from a home equity loan to increase your home’s value, you may be able to deduct the interest paid on the loan from your taxes (be sure to consult with your CPA on this).
2. Debt consolidation
Another popular use for a home equity loan is to consolidate high-interest debt. Paying off multiple debts at high interest rates (like credit cards) can be cumbersome and difficult to manage. Worse, heavy interest rates mean more of the borrower’s money goes toward the lender and less goes toward paying down the principal of the debts. Using a HELOC to consolidate debt to a single and no-interest or low-interest loan can slash several thousands of dollars and help shorten repayment time by several years.
3. College education
When interest rates are falling, funding a college education through a HELOC instead of a high-interest student loan can be a smart choice. Similarly, homeowners struggling to meet their student debt payments without defaulting on the loan might want to use their home’s equity to pay off the debt quickly and replace it with a more manageable low-interest loan.
Finally, applying for a HELOC at Highmark means there is no minimum required, you can draw the funds out over 5 years, access the money when you need to, only pay interest on what you use, deduct the interest on your taxes (possibly), and receive quick and local decision making and processing from our friendly, attentive staff. Give Dallerie at Highmark Spearfish a call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.