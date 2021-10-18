Skip A Pay makes holiday shopping easier

The holidays will be upon us soon, and Amazon Prime is already offering special deals and the advertisers will be pulling at your heartstrings for more and bigger gifts even earlier this year, due to supply chain challenges. Fortunately, Highmark Credit Union offers an exclusive break from your loan payments during this costly time of year. Now that sounds like a Christmas gift!
Skip-a-payment is a program that allows members to skip a monthly loan payment during an especially tight financial season such as the holiday season. Members can generally choose to skip a payment twice in one year. There is usually a small fee attached to skipping the payment.
Specific criteria must be met to qualify for a skip-a-payment. The program is generally only allowed for loans that have been open for at least 6 months and have a good payment history of 6 or more months. At Highmark, loans must be closed-end consumer loans, no back to back skips allowed, and loans such as lines of credit, VISA, commercial loans, and mortgages do not qualify. The fee for skipping the payment is $35.
If you are considering skip-a-payment, speak to a member representative for full details, or simply click SKIP A PAY on your Mobile/Online Banking app. Additionally, here are some important points to consider before you decide to skip a payment:
- Breathing room
The primary benefit of choosing to skip a payment is quite obviously, the extra cash flow. During an expensive time of year, it may make sense to use your Skip A Pay versus racking up more credit card debt and interest.
- Longer loan term
It’s important to remember that by skipping a payment, you’re lengthening the life of your loan. True, you’re skipping a payment now, but you’ll need to make that up one day. You’re essentially moving this month’s payment to the end of the loan.
Speak to a Highmark Credit Union member representative for advice on money management, debt counseling, and budgeting tips. We’re always here to help!
Want to head into this holiday season without worrying about bills? Call, click, or stop by Highmark Credit Union today to learn about our skip-a-payment program. Take a break from your loans!
