Is it worth refinancing my vehicle?

Refinancing your vehicle loan can lead to a lower monthly payment, a shorter term, money saved over the course of your loan (often 4-6 years) or all of the above! It depends on a wide range of factors, including the current interest rate, value of your vehicle, how much you owe on your current loan, and your credit standing.
If any of these factors have changed since you bought your car (and we know interest rates are at an all-time low!), you owe it to yourself to check out your refinancing options. Let’s look at some common life changes and when they might be cause to look at refinancing. Read on to learn about three scenarios where refinancing makes sense for your car or truck:
1. Your credit improves
If you didn’t have much experience with credit when you purchased your vehicle, refinancing can do you a world of good. High interest rates are common for borrowers who have little to no credit history. Having even a few months of solid payments on your side can cut that rate in half or more.
2. You didn’t shop around before you borrowed
Many people confused about the car-buying process. They pick a car they like, then they are told what the price is, what the monthly payment is and everything else. To some, it may seem like the choice of lenders for your car loan is predetermined based on where you purchased your car.
For example, Highmark is offering a discount of 0.50% APR off published interest rates on vehicles financed by other lenders now through October 31. In addition, the first payment isn’t due for 3 months! Even that half a percentage point savings can result in a lower monthly payment and potentially thousands over the life of the loan.
If you’ve never shopped around for a car loan, it’s definitely worth doing. By getting multiple quotes, you can ensure you’re getting the best price available for your loan.
3. You need to change your monthly payment
You may be in a much better financial situation now than when you bought your car. You may have a better job or more security. You may have paid off credit card or other debt. All of these things free up how much you can pay per month.
