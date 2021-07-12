Free money & tips for college students

You know what’s great? Free money. Free money feels so good.
Now that you or your son/daughter has graduated high-school, and you're out on your own, who is ever going to give you free money?
Whether you’re still getting some allowance from your parents or not, college bills are beginning to stack up. So, what’s your way around that? Scholarships.
Even if you don’t have loans, scholarships are free money and can help fund everything from books, housing, tuition, or even a study abroad trip. They require a little bit of work to apply, but scholarships are your golden ticket, but knowing where to look can be tough.
Here are 6 great websites and tips to help students find scholarships that suit their major or financial needs:
- SallieMae isn't just for loans anymore. There is an official "Scholarship Search by SallieMae” now available, helping connect students to their ideal scholarships based on the field of study they are most interested in: www.salliemae.com/college-planning
- These guys will give you stats on how likely your application is to be accepted! Plus, it's easy to use and you have access to over $11 billion in scholarships: Cappex.com
- Easy to search for what you’re looking for among the 1.5 million scholarship options listed. This could be your savings grace: Fastweb.com
- Niche will tell you everything you need to know about what college you’re considering, and maybe some you haven’t thought of, all while showing you hidden scholarship options that the others have missed: Niche.com
- Founded in 1900 (woah...) the official College Board is one of the oldest educational-based organizations still helping students find scholarship money today: www.collegeboard.org
- Aptly named scholarships.com hosts one of the largest scholarship databases out there, and get this. It's updated daily: www.scholarships.com
Okay, this one is in your own backyard! At Highmark Credit Union, we offer teen savings accounts, scholarships, and Kasasa Cash Back debit cards for young adults establishing their credit. We offer shared branch banking, meaning the student can still transact funds with their Highmark account at over 5000 community credit unions across the country and avoid ATM fees. scholarships. And to top it all off, Highmark offers student loans through Sallie Mae www.highmarkfcu.com/borrow/student-loans for the undergrad, the grad student, or the parent. Ask us about our suite of Student Loans and scholarship search resources. We’d be happy to help – and get you some Cash Back too!
