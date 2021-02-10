Business Loans: What You Need To Know

If your business has reached a point where it needs an infusion of funds in order to grow, you may be in the market for a business loan. A business loan can help a struggling small business establish itself better, or help a thriving company expand its line of products, open an additional location, move to a larger site, hire new team members or purchase expensive equipment.
Here are a few tips when applying for a business loan:
Make sure your credit is in order
Before applying for a business loan, check your personal and business credit health.
A personal credit score is measured in the hundreds, with scores ranging from 300-850. A score that falls from 580-669 is considered fair, 670-739 is good, 740-799 is very good, and 800-850 is considered exceptional. We can help you find out what your credit score is, if you don’t know.
If your personal and/or business credit scores are low, work on improving your credit before applying for a loan by meeting your monthly payments on time and keeping credit utilization low.
Update your business plan
Be sure to have a well thought out business plan to show your lender before applying for a loan. The plan should include details about how you intend to use the funds from the loan, the anticipated increase in revenue and plans for repaying the loan.
Consider arranging supplemental collateral
Lenders generally prefer to reduce the risk of a borrower defaulting on a loan by securing collateral for the loan. For business loans, this usually takes the form of the company’s accounts receivable, equipment or other valuable assets. Providing sufficient collateral to cover a loan provides the lender with more confidence when deciding to approve a loan for your business. In addition to business assets, a lender may also request additional collateral such as personal assets, real estate or other valuables. This will make you more likely to qualify for the loan and may bring down the interest rate on your loan as well.
Organize your personal and business documents
You’ll need the following documents and identifying paperwork to apply for a business loan:
• Current Profit & Loss Statement and Balance Sheet
• Personal Financial Statement
• Personal and Business Tax Returns for the past two years
• Incorporation documents
• Current Schedule of Business Debt
• 3 months of bank statements
• Personal and business tax returns
• Collateral, if required
It’s best to take some time researching potential lenders before applying for a loan. Learn about each lender’s eligibility criteria; current rates and whether they provide SBA (Small Business Administration) loan services.
As a credit union, we will offer you personalized service, less restrictive qualifying criteria and a competitive interest rate that will help you keep more money in your business throughout the life of the loan. In addition, because we are local, the turn-around time on loan decisions are generally faster than you may find at big banks.
Highmark Credit Union’s business loans offer generous terms, competitive rates, and all decisions are made locally in the Black Hills. We’d enjoy meeting you and crafting a loan with you to provide the best solution for your business.
