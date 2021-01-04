4 Simple Ways to Make Money in 2021

There are only so many ways to get ahead in this economy: either make more, or spend less. As you consider your New Year’s resolutions for 2021, leave some room for a few financial resolutions. Perhaps consider adding a few of these to your new routine. We’d be happy to help.
Consider using higher yield saving accounts – Remember the days of 3% Interest on Certificates of Deposit? While those are nowhere to be found now, there are ways to invest so that your liquid savings does earn you money. Consider banking with a financial institution which offers a high interest savings account like Highmark’s Kasasa Saver which pays up to 1% on balances up to $50,000.
Look for free checking accounts with rewards – Unlike banks, credit unions have historically been a lower cost option with ‘zero’ maintenance fees and free checking. Better yet, look for a bank or credit union which offers you interest bearing checking accounts like Highmark’s free Kasas Checking which pays up to 2.75% on balances up to $10,000.
Set Up Automatic Savings Transfers – Automate your savings so that you pay yourself first by moving some money to a savings account. An automatic saving plan is one of the easiest strategies for setting money aside without overthinking it.
Choose low interest, no annual fee Cash Back/ Rewards Credit Cards – Credit cards can be good and bad. When used smartly, you can actually save money on your everyday purchases. However, earning points and cash back from the use of credit cards only saves money if you are able to pay off your balances every month. If that sounds like you, then this might be a great solution. An example is Highmark’s Ruby Credit Card. It pays up to 1.25% cash back on annual purchases over $3,000.
Happy New Year everyone! We look forward to seeing you in person this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.