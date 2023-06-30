We wanted to provide transparency regarding the process that is currently taking place to avoid any misinformation or confusion on next steps.

The next step today is a notice that is being addressed and delivered (as well as mailed) to each affected tenant. Per guidance and direction from USDA/Rural Development and in accordance with South Dakota state law, this is the process we must follow, each tenant will receive instructions that they must vacate their residence as it has been deemed by professional assessment to need extensive repair.

