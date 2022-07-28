GF&P finalizes fall turkey license numbers

SPEARFISH — South Dakota turkey hunters could have more opportunities this Fall as the number of tags available have increased significantly.
During their July meeting the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks Commission finalized numbers for the fall turkey season. The number of tags available in the Black Hills through administrative rule increased from 100 to 500 one-tag, any turkey licenses. On the prairie, the maximum number available increased from 400 to 2,500 one-tag, any turkey licenses. Double tag, any turkey licenses increased from 35 to 2,000.
Commissioners stressed that the increases don’t necessarily mean the department will issue that many tags. Rather, the numbers are caps for licenses that could be issued.
The maximum numbers are effective for two years.
In fact, this year the numbers of Black Hills unit licenses that will be available has doubled from 100 available in 2020-21, to 200 in 2022-23. In the Custer, Pennington, Meade, Lawrence and Butte counties, units 50 licenses will be issued this year, compared to zero in 2021. Across the stage, the department plans to issue 2,000 tags this year, a 250% change over 2021 when it issued 570 tags.
Fall turkey hunting season dates are Nov. 1 through Jan. 31.
