GF&P finalizes fall turkey license numbers

SPEARFISH — South Dakota turkey hunters could have more opportunities this Fall as the number of tags available have increased significantly.

During their July meeting the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks Commission finalized numbers for the fall turkey season. The number of tags available in the Black Hills through administrative rule increased from 100 to 500 one-tag, any turkey licenses. On the prairie, the maximum number available increased from 400 to 2,500 one-tag, any turkey licenses. Double tag, any turkey licenses increased from 35 to 2,000.

