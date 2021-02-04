LEAD — Fire crews from Lead and Deadwood responded to a fire that broke out at JDM Customs and Repair located at 325 E. Main St. in Lead.
The call came in at around 8:43 p.m. and the firefighters were quickly joined by Brownsville, Spearfish Canyon, Rochford, Whitewood, Spearfish, Johnson Siding, and Pennington County fire crews. Lawrence County Emergency Management, the Department of Transportation, and Lead city services also joined the firefight.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, but Lead Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Tim Eggers said no injuries had been reported as of this morning
“Not yet,” he said with a laugh, “There’s probably some sore backs and sore muscles. I know (I do).”
Although no injuries have been reported, Eggers said the freezing temperatures caused damage to equipment.
“We have a lot of problems with hoses icing up and valves on trucks breaking, so we’ve got a lot of repairs that need to get done now,” he said.
Eggers said three homes had to be evacuated due to the hydrocarbons in the smoke caused by the tires and oil from the shop.
“We went through all of the air we had in Lead-Deadwood and Spearfish,” he said.
The blaze was contained within the building as of this morning it is being monitored by fire officials until an excavator can be brought in to completely extinguish the flames.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.