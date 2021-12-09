OPINION — The sound of a gunshot never fails to startle.
It is a curiosity to every hunter hearing the concussion.
We compare the assumed location and distance.
We weigh the reverberation in our minds and mull the possible calibers.
Shotgun blasts echo over the water for miles, rifle shots less so.
We then match our memories best guesses with the seasons we know are still going.
Prairie elk has opened again, but the elk have not as yet come back from their annual vacation to Wyoming.
A shot is as good an indication that they have returned as any.
But I’ve seen no tracks.
Nor is it deer unless it was the sound of a muzzleloader.
One of my favorite bucks here on the home place has survived the initial attempts of archery and then rifle season.
Just a few more weeks of avoiding the diehard archers and black powder hunters and he will only have to dodge lions for the next eight months.
A shot heard might be from lion hunters.
I saw my first harvested cat of the season after the slight skiff of snow this last weekend gave trackers a slight advantage.
A large male lion was draped over the dog box of a truck driving through Whitewood.
The prairie season is open year-round, and it had been just the right amount of snow.
But the shot I marked wasn’t in the out of doors, it was part of a training at the high school so that staff could learn to differentiate the sound of gunshots and their origins.
For decades we have trained with fire and tornado drills thankful to never need them in earnest.
Now we train for additional threats, defibrillators and first aid.
As a former soldier and lifelong hunter, I have trained with weapons for more than 50 years.
When the assaults on students failed to abate, I chafed at the limitations the new regulations placed. Teachers and students were no longer allowed to bring their weapons to school, something we had cautiously been able to do in my youth.
Back then we brought cased shotguns on the school bus to shoot skeet with our adult coaches.
We paid the guns no more mind than to the musical instruments that sat beside them.
I perhaps falsely assumed that a weapon in the hand of a trained teacher might deter and protect.
Over time as more incidents occurred, a few teachers became fearful of their own classrooms.
Students learned to use that edge to their advantage, journal entries and trench coats threatened, and sleep became harder.
I had children of my own in the building, and I began to fill my cupboards with the limited tools allowed by law.
Curious stones, cans of soup, pottery failures from students past that had bulk if not beauty.
We began to instruct kids to fight back after years of telling them to hide.
I know that I had parents who depended on me to protect their kids and I took the job seriously.
If I was guarding my own, I’d do what I could to save theirs too.
But it has been 23 years since that first attack in Columbine, and I’ve seen reports that troubles in schools are at their highest level since 1999.
I no longer have the bulk nor speed to serve as sturdy a barrier as I might have in the past.
My eyesight and reflexes have slowed and I’m a limited deterrent to any troubled student or intruder who might choose a violent path; a shrinking human shield, gifted a classroom more than three decades ago.
When I began, it was with the belief that teaching would gift me with more time with children I hoped for.
My career blessed me with that time and so much more.
Today my daughter teaches just down the hall, and she carries my first grandson, due in the new year.
It is only 53 paces from my door to hers, and while the other teachers speculate on the origins of the practice shots that were fired and the directions that they should instruct their children to flee, I can only imagine making that short trip as quickly as I can. I train each morning on the hill below my home.
From horse barn to the top of the ridge is 67 paces.
I’m getting quicker.
An old friend who loves a fiery debate recently suggested that teachers are paid too much and recalling the classrooms he and I grew up in, I can appreciate his perspective.
But perhaps times have changed, and the new burdens and sleepless nights associated with modern education justify the expense.
While his belief might certainly be true for me, my daughter deserves more, a safer workplace, and nights with peaceful dreams.
May all the shots she ever hears be from hunters, sure of their shots, and safe in their pursuits.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
