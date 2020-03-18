The Belle Fourche School District is offering free grab-and-go meals for breakfast and lunch for children from birth to age 18, seven days a week.
• Pick up meals from 10 a.m. to noon at the Belle Fourche Middle School lunchroom, located at 1302 Ziebach St.
• On Friday each student will receive 3 breakfast and 3 lunch bags to provide their meals for Friday, Saturday & Sunday
• The school requires the children themselves to pick up the meals. A parent can accompany the children but cannot pick up meals in lieu of the children.
• Meals must be picked up and taken elsewhere to be eaten.
