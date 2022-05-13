DEADWOOD — Bob Ross to Babe Ruth and Clara Barton to Cleopatra, even Queen Elizabeth and Adam Sandler, 63 Famous Faces were live and at large in the halls of Lead-Deadwood Elementary School Thursday, as the annual fifth grade capstone project, featuring biographic speeches and apropos costuming was held.
