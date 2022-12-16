Basin Electric and ENGIE North America announce 200 MW power purchase agreement for new SD wind project
Bismarck, N.D. – ENGIE North America (ENGIE) and Basin Electric Power Cooperative announced they have entered into a 25-year, 200-megawatt (MW) Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) from ENGIE’s North Bend Wind project located in Hughes and Hyde counties in South Dakota.
The output from North Bend, which is expected to become operational in late 2023, will provide an addition to Basin Electric’s renewable energy mix, adding to its diverse energy portfolio, which provides affordable generation to support the needs of its 131-member cooperatives across nine states.
According to ENGIE, the renewable electricity generated by North Bend will be enough to help meet the monthly electricity needs of some 73,000 average U.S. households and reduces carbon emissions by up to 620,000 tonnes of CO2e per year.
“We are excited to add North Bend Wind to our total generating portfolio of over 7,000 megawatts which blends together affordable and reliable generation to meet the needs of our member cooperatives over the coming decades,” said Todd Telesz, Basin Electric chief executive officer and general manager. “Furthermore, it demonstrates our commitment to utilizing resources that fit our all-of-the-above energy strategy.”
ENGIE North America will develop, build, and operate North Bend Wind consisting of 71 wind turbines on some 47,000 acres of land just outside Harold, South Dakota, which is located in the cooperative’s service area. During construction ENGIE estimates over 250 jobs are expected to be created, with eight to 10 longer term operational roles anticipated to be locally based.
“We are proud to have been selected by Basin Electric to help meet their needs for more renewable power in their overall generation mix and supporting them in delivering low-cost and reliable power to their members,” said Dave Carroll, chief renewables officer, ENGIE North America. “The fact that we are able to provide completely locally produced power from South Dakota to supply members across Basin Electric’s service territory underpins our focus on being part of the community for at least the next quarter century. Maybe it’s not quite ‘farm to table,’ but Basin Electric’s members continue to buy local.”
Basin Electric to build largest single-site generation project since 1980s
BISMARCK, N.D. – Basin Electric is pursuing its largest single-site electric generation project since the 1980s. The cooperative plans to construct up to 583 megawatts of natural gas generation near the existing Pioneer Generation Station, northwest of Williston, N.D. The project will be referred to as Pioneer Generation Station Phase IV.
Todd Telesz, Basin Electric CEO and general manager, said the project will serve the growing needs of the cooperative’s members with reliable, affordable, and responsible electricity in western North Dakota.
Load forecasts show member cooperatives in the Bakken region will require more electricity by 2025. “Our cooperative members in western North Dakota and eastern Montana continue to grow quickly due to economic development related to oil and gas, and also more recently, data storage and the ancillary services that go along with this development,” Telesz said.
Preliminary estimates place the budget of the new plant at approximately $790 million.
“Basin Electric and our cooperative family’s network of distribution, transmission, and generation facilities helps our members thrive, and our all-of-the-above energy portfolio ensures the engine that feeds and fuels our nation remains reliable, affordable, and responsible,” Telesz said. “Cooperative electric power powered the coal industry’s growth in Wyoming decades ago, the ethanol industry’s boom in the mid-2000s, and the oil and gas industry’s operations today. Pioneer Generation Station Phase IV, along with other investments we have made in the region over the past decade, supports the development of the Bakken shale formation and enhances the energy security and independence of our nation.”
Gavin McCollam, Basin Electric senior vice president and chief operating officer, said Pioneer Generation Station Phase IV will address near-term load growth and long-term grid stability in the Bakken region.
“The first phase of the project includes one 240-megawatt simple-cycle combustion turbine, a series of reciprocating engines totaling 108 megawatts, and 15 miles of 345-kilovolt transmission, all to be in service in 2025,” McCollam said. “The second phase includes an additional 240-megawatt simple-cycle combustion turbine to be in service in 2026.”
Pioneer Generation Station Phase IV was approved by the Basin Electric board of directors at their September meeting. The cooperative submitted an application to the North Dakota Public Service Commission (NDPSC) on Oct. 7 for a Certificate of Site Compatibility.
