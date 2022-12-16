Basin Electric and ENGIE North America announce 200 MW power purchase agreement for new SD wind project

Bismarck, N.D. – ENGIE North America (ENGIE) and Basin Electric Power Cooperative announced they have entered into a 25-year, 200-megawatt (MW) Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) from ENGIE’s North Bend Wind project located in Hughes and Hyde counties in South Dakota.

