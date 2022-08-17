Dr. Erik Person to guide L-D harriers

LEAD — A unique set of circumstances led to Dr. Erik Person accepting the position of Golddiggers’ varsity cross-country coach for this fall.
Dr. Person said thatWill Malde submitted a late resignation as cross-country coach.
Malde will succeed Tim Hansen as Lead-Deadwood varsity girls’ basketball coach this winter along with remaining as head track coach next spring.
“Being head coach of three sports, Will (Malde) made the decision he needed to let something go,” said Dr. Person, who also serves as high school superintendent.
Dr. Person added there were not a lot of applicants for the cross-country job, so he saw a chance to fill that void.
Dr. Person served as assistant cross-country coach at his alma mater: the University of Sioux Falls.
South Dakota high school head coaching stops included Burke and Isabel.
All three of Dr. Person’s children competed in the sport at one time or another. Hallie Person, a sophomore on this season’s Golddigger squad, earned the state B girls’ title at Burke in 2020.
Coaching philosophy is rather simple for Dr. Person.
“Hard work will beat talent,” he said.
“It’s nice to have talent and hard work, but we’re just going to try and outwork you,” he said.
Dr. Person most looks forward to joining a program that enjoys a solid tradition and helping the athletes improve.
