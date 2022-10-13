Don’t give the Polar Plunge the cold shoulder

Northern Hills Polar Plunge officials are calling on all Spearfish, Sturgis, Deadwood, Lead, and Belle Fourche residents with daring souls and warm hearts, willing to brave the cold and benefit Special Olympics to take the plunge Oct. 22 at Outlaw Square.
DEADWOOD — They come fully clothed, in full uniform, in swimming trunks, and bikinis. They’re the few, the proud, the brave -- the Northern Hills Polar Plunge participants, and they’re eager for others to join their ranks, plunging into the Polar Plunge pool set up in Outlaw Square, promptly at 1 p.m. Oct. 22.
Last year, the event, annually presented by the Law Enforcement Torch Run, raised $18,000 to help support athletes participating in the Special Olympics and this year is no different.
Northern Hills Polar Plunge Event Director Jim Smit said the intention, one, is to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics South Dakota and the athletes of Special Olympics.
“Everybody, from now until the 22nd, can still register for the Plunge,” Smit said. “And, while supplies last, we will have hooded sweatshirts, hoodies, with the Northern Hills Polar Bear Plunge logo on it.”
Smit said he is trying to make it more of a family event.
“I’m in the process of seeing if I can get a bouncy castle there, also,” he said.
At the Polar Plunge, participants raise funds then jump into chilly waters to show their support for Special Olympics athletes and increase awareness for people living with intellectual disabilities in South Dakota.
“We use a pool now,” Smit said. “It’s a 12 (foot) by 24 (foot) pool that will be set up right in the middle of Outlaw Square. We will have two divers in the pool to assist anybody, if they need assistance to get to the other side.”
Plungers set their own fundraising goals prior to the event and collect pledges in exchange for the opportunity to jump into icy waters. Each person must raise a minimum of $100. Plungers can participate individually or create a team with friends, co-workers, or classmates.
The funds raised allow Special Olympics athletes to compete in Olympic-style events throughout the year for free.
“And the Northern Hills Plunge also benefits a lot of the Northern Hills groups,” Smit said. “The Northern Hills Training Center, Spearfish, Belle Fourche group, Black Hills Special Services. We give those individual groups – also get a percentage from the bottom dollar for what we raise in funds. To take the jump, it’s a minimum of $100, and we do incentives in increments.”
For $100-$250 and it kind of steps up after that. With the most, the highest incentive of $2,500, they get all of the different incentive items, plus a Columbia winter jacket.”
As of Tuesday, 18 registrants had signed up for the Plunge.
“I’d like to see about 35 or more to take the Plunge,” Smit said.
A $500 scholarship is available for high school and college students who participate.
“One name will be drawn and they will get that $500 scholarship,” Smit.
Registration starts at 11 a.m. Oct. 22, with the plunge taking place at 1 p.m.
“If anybody’s interested in doing the Plunge, they can go on the South Dakota Special Olympics website, sosd.org and click on the Northern Hills Plunge and get themselves a registration all set up,” Smit said.
Registration is also available the day of the event.
“If someone just wants to bring all their funds and register the day of the event, we will have everything all set up and ready to go,” Smit said.
Free parking is available at the History and Information Center, across the street from Outlaw Square.
“When you register, you’ll get a pass and you just put that on your dashboard,” Smit said. “And that will be good for the day.”
