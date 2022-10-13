Don’t give the Polar Plunge the cold shoulder

Northern Hills Polar Plunge officials are calling on all Spearfish, Sturgis, Deadwood, Lead, and Belle Fourche residents with daring souls and warm hearts, willing to brave the cold and benefit Special Olympics to take the plunge Oct. 22 at Outlaw Square.

DEADWOOD — They come fully clothed, in full uniform, in swimming trunks, and bikinis. They’re the few, the proud, the brave -- the Northern Hills Polar Plunge participants, and they’re eager for others to join their ranks, plunging into the Polar Plunge pool set up in Outlaw Square, promptly at 1 p.m. Oct. 22.

Last year, the event, annually presented by the Law Enforcement Torch Run, raised $18,000 to help support athletes participating in the Special Olympics and this year is no different.

