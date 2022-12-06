SPEARFISH — The holidays are filled with joy and love and lights and candles.
What if a fire, caused by the lights and candles, ruined the joy and love? Would that ruin your holiday spirit?
If you answered “yes” to that question, you should probably keep reading.
Spearfish Fire Chief Scott Deaver talked about what can cause decoration fires, and the misconceptions people have about them.
“It’s interesting when you start looking at Christmas fires. People think that, ‘oh, you know, the tree itself is the biggest fire hazard.’” Deaver said. “Which it’s not, really. It’s still the people.”
He said that a lot of people get engulfed in the “hustle-and-bustle” of the season, and forget to keep an eye on things, such as cooking.
The main cause of fires during the holidays is due to neglect, Deaver said, with the most common causes, either electrical sources or candles.
“With the December months and holidays, candles seem to be a big thing, but where are you placing your candle? Same thing, do you light a candle and leave the room?” Deaver said.
According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), 35% of home fires started from candles year-round, and in December, that number jumped to 45%. Cooking started 19% of decoration fires.
Although Christmas trees are not the main cause for holiday fires, they still can be a cause for concern.
Deaver said that the furniture people have in they’re homes has to meet some kind of flammability standard, whereas live Christmas trees do not.
“When they get going, they get going,” Deaver said.
He said overloading bad lighting, putting a candle too close, and some other outside inputs start most of these fires.
Neglect comes into play once again when discussing artificial Christmas trees.
Deaver said that people neglect to check the lights and cords on pre-lit artificial trees, and they tend to go through a lot of, “wear-and-tear.”
Artificial trees are usually stored in a box that no longer contains them properly, once open, for most of the year. This storage can cause faulty wires and other electrical issues, Deaver said.
Artificial trees are fire-resistant, but they are not fireproof.
Deaver said the department receives calls every year about holiday fires.
“We’ve already had candle fires,” Deaver said.
He said that the department gets residents who call with concern about their neighbors’ decorations being a fire hazard. Sometimes, he said these concerns are valid and they will address them.
“You can survive a Christmas tree fire. You can survive a residential fire, and that’s what the function of smoke detectors are (for).” Deaver said.
Smoke detectors are important to maintain, Deaver said, and other than you eyes or your nose, they’re the best way to detect a house fire.
In order to keep the season merry and bright, place your candles far away from your trees, and don’t leave them unattended. Keep an eye on your cooking at all times. Check your lights; make sure they don’t have any faulty wiring. Finally, keep your smoke alarm clean and pristine.
For more information and tips on holiday decorating safety, you can go to nfpa.org.
