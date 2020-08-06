Winning attitude sparks Sturgis Titans to 21-11 mark

STURGIS — The Sturgis Titans used a winning mentality to forge a 21-11 record during this varsity Legion baseball season.
Coming into the campaign, the Titans had to replace a couple of key pieces. “For the guys to come out and have the season they did really shows the desire to win that we have,” head coach Dominic Bradford said.
The campaign ended with two tournament losses to Renner. Bradford said two of Renner’s pitchers will play at Wichita State and South Dakota State University.
When the season began, Bradford said, he and the Titans figured pitching and defense would get the team through games. The exact opposite occurred.
“Our offense is what carried us,” Bradford recalled. “We averaged just over 10 runs a game, and our defense is actually what hurt us. We made way too many errors in big moments.”
Bradford challenged his players to be leaders instead of followers when the season began. He said a different player stepped into the leadership role every game.
On-field highlights for Bradford included a seventh-inning rally to defeat Douglas. Zach Hess’ momentum got going because of his performance, according to Bradford.
Sturgis defeated Rapid City Post 320 twice during the season: its first such win in several years. That effort helped the Titans see the potential they had going forward, according to Bradford.
All players improved throughout the season, but the efforts of Owen Cass and David Anderson in that regard stood out for Bradford.
Cass played catcher and pitcher positions in 2019 before switching to shortstop late in that campaign and playing there in 2020.
“He filled that spot (shortstop) spectacularly,” Bradford said of Cass. “He exceeded my expectations, and I look forward to seeing him there next year.”
Anderson grew a lot as a pitcher, according to Bradford. He hurled the second-most innings in 2020 and had to improve each frame, Bradford said.
Dylan Gillespie, Zach Hess, John Fischer, Colton Cruickshank, Dylan Ashley, and Gage Murphey represented the high school senior class.
Bradford said Murphey and Fischer are planning to return for what is called a “super senior season.” Senior players are eligible for Legion baseball one season after they graduate from high school.
Bradford said the seniors filled key roles this season, whether as starters or filling the role of inspiring their teammates.
“I see a lot of potential going forward,” Bradford said. “I’m losing four or five key guys, but there are people that are ready to take their place, and they’re young.”
Bradford finished his first season as Titans’ head coach.
“Watching them grow to become better ballplayers and better young men was the most enjoyable for me,” Bradford said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.