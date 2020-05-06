Wild Bill Days canceled

DEADWOOD — One of Deadwood’s biggest events and kick-off for the summer season, Wild Bill Days set for June 19-20, has been canceled amidst COVID-19 concerns.
Because the event draws upwards of 10,000 visitors to town and most ultimately crowd onto Main Street, the ability to maintain proper social distancing protocols would be nearly impossible, prompting the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce to announce the cancelation.
“While our decision to cancel Wild Bill Days for 2020 was not an easy one, we felt it was the best thing to do,” said Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lee Harstad. “Wild Bill Days is one of my favorite events of the year and it’s always a great kick-off to summer, but in the interest of public safety we don’t feel the time is right to throw a party and invite thousands of people to town. It would be pretty difficult to adhere to the social distancing guidelines.”
Harstad said many of Deadwood’s businesses including casinos, saloons, restaurants and retail shops will open Thursday and will follow proper protocols to keep visitors and employees safe.
“At the present time, we plan to still hold our big events beginning in July,” he said.
Monday, the Deadwood City Commission voted to relax its ordinance, allowing businesses to open Thursday; however, proper protocols will call for social distancing and large gatherings are not advisable at this time.
Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. said city staff sat down with the chamber and determined that it would be rather difficult to do Wild Bill Days with a free concert on Main Street.
“We’re not sure yet how that would look, as far as following CDC guidelines and social distancing, so we thought it was prudent at the time, to cancel Wild Bill Days, yet still work on it so that we can have a more solid plan in place for our regularly scheduled events throughout the summer,” Ruth said.
The Deadwood Chamber of Commerce, organizers of Wild Bill Days, are hopeful to be able to carry over the existing line-up of entertainment to next year.
“For our Wild Bill Days entertainment, we have extended an offer to the bands to come back in 2021. We believe they will but are awaiting ultimate confirmation,” Harstad said. “Also, we are planning a smaller-scale event to celebrate Father’s Day at Outlaw Square where it will be easier for us to practice proper protocols on June 21. The event will feature live entertainment.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.