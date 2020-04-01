Whitewood program fills need

WHITEWOOD — Katie Solvie recalls the days following the Friday, March 13 announcement that all South Dakota schools were dismissed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That very first week, there was just not any resource for the lunches for the kids,” said Solvie, who is the Whitewood PTO (Parent-Teacher Organization) treasurer. “That was the reason we did it.”
Whitewood is a Title I school, so there are a number of low-income families, Solvie said. Whitewood Elementary School educates kindergarten through sixth-grade students.
There would likely be many different factors that parents were not ready for when this situation began, Solvie said.
“It kind of came together really quick on a Sunday afternoon (March 15),” Solvie said.
Roughly 70 sack lunches were created each day, with 60 to 65 being sent out. They were originally designated for students only, but that changed.
“One thing we determined was, there were some other people that needed these lunches between elderly and otherwise,” Solvie said. “We passed them out as needed.”
Solvie initially approached the PTO and asked if money could be donated toward this cause to get it underway.
Entities like Howdy’s, Whitewood Plaza, Whitewood 8-10 Club, Immanual Lutheran Church, First Presbyterian Church, and Elkhorn Ridge Travel Center; plus many individuals donated money or food.
Two PTO members plus 12 to 15 others helped assemble the lunches.
Solvie agreed it is quite gratifying to be able to fill a community need.
“It was really awesome on the week that we did it,” she said. “It came together very, very quickly, and everyone was absolutely willing to help.”
Whitewood’s school took over the effort March 16 and is providing daily lunches for students. Solvie said meals are being provided for the entire week.
Hours are 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The school is located at 603 Garfield St.
