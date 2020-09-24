Where do vaccine trials stand?

OPINION — So where are we really with a vaccine for the coronavirus? At least five pharmaceutical companies have a vaccine in late-stage clinical trials. Yes, this is a historically fast response to the COVID pandemic, and we frequently hear about concerns in the media and from the population in general that corners must have been cut in order to be this far along only nine months into the pandemic. In fact, we hear that the readout of some of these clinical trials may be as early as the end of October. So how can this occur in such a short period of time?
First, these experimental vaccines are, for the most part, using untried technologies in production of these five vaccines. But these technologies have long been established, there just has not been the need to use them in response to a global pandemic as we are in now.
We also need to understand how these trials of COVID vaccines are designed. There are usually two groups of patients in these studies – one group receives the real vaccine and the other group receives a placebo for comparison. The rate with which infections occur overall typically determines how long the study must run. Once enough COVID infections occur that a treatment affect could be detected, then the study may be ended, and a result declared. This is the situation with the Pfizer vaccine, for example, expected to read out in late October.
Once enough people enrolled in the study get COVID, then the results of the study are analyzed for a significant difference in the number of people infected in the placebo group compared to the vaccinated group.
We are waiting now to see which of the vaccines completes these late stage trials first. The Pfizer/Moderna vaccine candidate is the furthest along because it started earliest. The size of the study has just been increased from 30,000 participants to almost 45,000 participants.
The trial of the AstraZeneca vaccine candidate has had to be stopped twice for a severe neurological side effect in subjects who received the real vaccine. Unfortunately, one more similar event in that study is likely to cause AstraZeneca to stop the trial and bring up their second-generation vaccine candidate currently in early phases of testing.
So, the good news is that if some of these early versions of a COVID vaccine fail, each of the companies involved have second-generation vaccines in reserve. The bad news is that it will require months, if not years before enough vaccine can be manufactured, to vaccinate all of the people in the United Sates.
In the meantime, my friends, please take seriously the need to wear a mask when in public, to remain at a distance from other people and avoid gatherings where this is not possible and wash your hands frequently.
Dr. John Andrews, “Doc John” of Lead, has a doctorate in virology, immunology, and microbiology who, after a career in developing prescription drugs, is now working on drug development to target COVID-19. He will be offering columns every two weeks about the progress of finding a vaccine for the virus.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.